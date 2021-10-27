Weekly rankings released by NJCAA for fall sports

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the ninth week of rankings for DI, DII and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the eighth week of rankings for DI and DIII football.
Below is a summary of the rankings from the Oct. 25 announcement:
DI Football
East Mississippi took over the latest NJCAA DI Football poll, improving to 8-0. Iowa Western earned the No. 2 spot and Independence (KS) captured No. 3. Jones (MS), who was once the top-team, was voted No. 4 and Snow (UT) No. 5 this week.
DIII Football
In the most recent NJCAA DIII Football poll, Nassau (NY) was once again voted the No. 1 team, with North Dakota SCS in the No. 2 spot, still holding a perfect 9-0 record. Itasca (MN) and Louisburg (NC) rounded-out the top-five in consistent fashion.
DI Women's Soccer
Tyler (TX) claimed the top place in the latest NJCAA DI Women's Soccer poll and Snow (UT) received the second-place spot. Eastern Florida State moved up a spot after finishing undefeated in the conference regular season. Iowa Western claimed the No. 5 place on the poll and Casper (WY) took the No. 21 spot.
DI Men's Soccer
The NJCAA DI Men's Soccer poll voted Salt Lake (UT) the top team with a 14-0 clean record. Iowa Western received the No. 2 spot on this week's list, while Murray State (OK) and Utah State Eastern entered the poll at No. 19 and No. 20, respectively.
DII Women's Soccer
13-0 Heartland (IL) was voted the No. 1 team in the latest NJCAA DII Women's Soccer poll, with Jones (MS) in the No. 2 spot. Holmes (MS) and Southwestern Illinois completed the top-five and Northeast (NE) cracked the top-20 for the first time this season.
DII Men's Soccer
In the NJCAA DII Men's Soccer poll, CCBC Essex (MD) took over at the top of the poll. Muskegon (MI) jumped three spots to No. 16, as Triton (IL) and East Central (MS) break into the top-20. Patrick and Henry (VA) was among schools that received votes this week.
DIII Women's Soccer
The final NJCAA DIII Women's Soccer poll voted Delta (MI) the top-team, sitting nice at 14-0. After defeating Genesee (NY) in a top-five matchup, Mohawk Valley (NY) improved a place to No. 3 and the Cougars dropped to No. 4. Brookdale (NJ) collected the No. 5 spot on the list.
DIII Men's Soccer
Dallas-Richland claimed the final NJCAA DIII Men's Soccer poll top spot, with Genesee (NY) in the No. 2 spot. Bunker Hill (MA) and Ocean County (NJ) take the No. 9 and No. 10 places on the list, with Harper (IL), Onondaga (NY), and Anne Arundel (MD) receiving votes.
DI Volleyball
The NJCAA DI Volleyball poll had Florida SouthWestern and Blinn (TX) steady at the top. Butler (KS), Miami Dade (FL), and Missouri State-West Plains rounded-out the top-five. Hillsborough (FL) moved up four spots after a 3-0 week, from No. 19 to No. 15.
DII Volleyball
The NJCAA DII Volleyball poll boasted an impressive week for a pair of NJCAA Region 1 teams, as Glendale (AZ) and Chandler-Gilbert (AZ) each climbed four spots. Cowley (KS) was voted the No. 1 team after moving to 33-0 on the season. Hawkeye (IA) claimed the No. 10 position on the list.
DIII Volleyball
The last and final NJCAA DIII Volleyball poll saw Butler County (PA) move into the top-three after a 15-0 start heading into district play. Rock Valley (IL) remained No. 1, with a 30-7 start and Owens (OH) earned the No. 2 spot.
The next NJCAA Rankings will be released Nov. 1.