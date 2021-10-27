Weekly rankings released by NJCAA for fall sports

CHARLOTTE – The NJCAA National Office released the ninth week of rankings for DI, DII and DIII women's volleyball, along with all three divisions of men's and women's soccer. In addition to these, the national office released the eighth week of rankings for DI and DIII football.

Below is a summary of the rankings from the Oct. 25 announcement:

DI Football

East Mississippi took over the latest NJCAA DI Football poll, improving to 8-0. Iowa Western earned the No. 2 spot and Independence (KS) captured No. 3. Jones (MS), who was once the top-team, was voted No. 4 and Snow (UT) No. 5 this week.

DIII Football

In the most recent NJCAA DIII Football poll, Nassau (NY) was once again voted the No. 1 team, with North Dakota SCS in the No. 2 spot, still holding a perfect 9-0 record. Itasca (MN) and Louisburg (NC) rounded-out the top-five in consistent fashion.

DI Women's Soccer