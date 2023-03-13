RALEIGH – The West Rowan Falcons completed a perfect season to earn the program’s first state championship, defeating Rocky Mount 60-50 to win the 3A girls basketball state championship at Reynolds Coliseum. Lauren Arnold was a powerful force for the Falcons, scoring 17 points and grabbing 16 rebounds on her way to earning the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player Award for the game.

West dominated the glass, outrebounding the Gryphons 60-35 but only held a small advantage in second-chance points at 15-9. The difference in the game was a dry spell in the second quarter for Rocky Mount, as the Falcons outscored the Gryphons 23-9 in the quarter to take a 14-point lead into the break.

In addition to Arnold, two other Falcons were in double-figures as Tiara Thompson dumped in 15 points and Demya Phifer scored 12. Thompson and Phifer both nabbed 10 rebounds to secure double-doubles. Thompson got the nod as the Most Outstanding Player honoree for West Rowan.

Rocky Mount only had two players score in double-figures. Caroline Thiel led the way for the Gryphons, scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Shileyia Williams had 12 points and eight boards. Thiel was selected as Rocky Mount’s Most Outstanding Player in the game.

The Gryphons finished the season 30-2, they were 14-0 as the champions of the Big East 2A/3A. The team won the program’s first regional championship and appeared in their first state championship game.

West Rowan capped the magical season at 31-0. The Falcons collected the South Piedmont 3A championship and earned the program’s first western regional championship. The Falcons bring home the first state championship in women’s basketball in school history.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 3A girls basketball championship were Madison Mitchell from Rocky Mount and Emma Clarke from West Rowan.