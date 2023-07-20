The East defeated the West in both the boys and girls North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star soccer games Tuesday at MacPherson Stadium. But that didn’t erase valuable memories for all the graduates playing their last high school games.

“It’s just been so much fun,” said West Forsyth girls player Raegan Williams, the 2023 Central Piedmont 4A Conference Offensive Player of the Year. “This whole weekend has been great and it’s been great meeting lots of new people and finishing out our high school careers on a high note with a lot of good players from around the state.”

“I’m definitely so blessed to have met all of these amazing soccer players and all of the best friends that I’ve made throughout this whole experience. It’s going to be sad leaving them, but I know we are just going to become better players as we play in college, so I’m excited for the next step,” said teammate Rachel Fry, an NCCA All-State selection representing Northern Guilford.

In the girls opener, the East was in control for much of the match, winning 6-2 on 24 shots to the West’s 11.

East midfielder Yaneli Sanchez, who scored 59 goals this season for Cleveland, was named MVP after scoring three first-half goals as her team led 4-1 at the break.

The one West goal came from the combination of Fry and Williams, who had played club ball at ECNL and NC Fusion together.

In high school, Williams was a three-time all-conference and three-time all-region choice. As a senior, the midfielder earned all-state honors, after scoring 22 goals and had 25 assists for the Titans, who went 19-4-1 and reached the NCHSAA 4A second round. Fry also received all-state recognition for her role as a defender for the Nighthawks, who went 13-5-1 and also reached the 4A playoff second round.

With the West down 2-0, Fry found Williams, who scored from 10 yards out at the 21:12 mark.

“I am the center back and I knew Raegan was a strong midfielder that would find it in the box,” Fry said. “Our coach kept telling us to drive up the field, so that is exactly what I did. I was going to shoot, so then I ended up driving on the side and then passing it through the middle. I found Raegan in the middle and she had an awesome goal. So I was proud of that for her.”

Fry will be on scholarship to play at UNC Wilmington. Williams is on track to attend North Carolina as a student, but hopes to play club and intramural soccer there.

In the boys match, the East won 2-1 in a game in which the teams took a combined 18 shots. Despite the loss, the experience meant more for West coach John Blake, representing Ledford.

“It was an awesome experience, got to meet a lot of great guys, great players, Coach A (John Asmussen of Clayton) on the other team, got to make great relationships,” Blake said. “I think just having fun was what this was all about.”

On Tuesday, four Triad boys were represented, after nine girls represented the region in the opener.

Among the boys was Ali Al-Qaq of Northwest Guilford. The two-time all-state pick and two-time Metro 4A Conference Player of the Year scored 30 goals and had seven assists this season for the Vikings, who went 22-3-1 and reached the NCHSAA 4A fourth round.

Down 2-0, Qaq was one of two players credited with assists on a one-time goal by Providence’s Brock Gramann at the 69:10 mark. It was the first goal in the match since the 13:15 mark.

“We just overloaded, put a lot of pressure up front and our guys just willed it in,” Blake said. “They just wanted to put the ball in the back of the net, really aggressive plays winning 50-50 balls and that’s really what it took, just heart and the will to put it in the back of the net.”

The MVP award was given to Laney’s Alex Walker, who assisted on the two goals by the East. Walker was named a fall season All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association after scoring 37 goals and having 26 assists. He is slated to play at Presbyterian on scholarship.