West Stokes advances to title round with win over Lady Phoenix

The Lady Wildcats went on a run after that however, with two more baskets by Spainhour in addition to scores by Haley Brewster, Sadie Knox and Jessica Beasley which helped West Stokes close out the third quarter with a 31-22 advantage.

The Lady Phoenix made a strong rally down the stretch cutting the lead to 36-35 following a score by Spencer, but it was as close as McMichael would get as West Stokes knocked down 7 of 14 free throws, which turned out to be enough to close out the win.

“It’s tough, but those are the games that make you better. You’d rather see a game like that than a blowout so you can handle adversity when it comes your way. We never gave up even though we were down double digits in the second half,” McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said.

Bree Spainhour led West Stokes with 11, Hannah Davis added 9 and Sadie Knox had 8.

Robertson led McMichael with a game-high 19 points and Emily Wall added 8 more.

“Honestly, we were just able to grind it out there a little more there at the end. Hats off to McMichael – they are a really good team, but we were able to make our free throws and hold onto it at the end,” West Stokes head coach Justin Holleman said.