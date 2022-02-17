West Stokes advances to title round with win over Lady Phoenix

EDEN – For the third time this season, No. 2 seed West Stokes found a way to win versus McMichael. This time it was a 41-37 victory over the Lady Phoenix in the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament semi-finals Wednesday night.
No. 3 seed McMichael started the game in upset-minded fashion, racing to a 6-0 advantage in the opening minutes of the game courtesy of scores by Faith Robertson, Chaya Tatum and Emily Wall which led the Lady Wildcats to call a timeout with 4:53 to go in the opening frame to regroup.
West Stokes responded accordingly beginning with a jumper on the wing by Ava Santoro, followed moments late with a 3-pointer by Bree Spainhour which helped cut McMichael’s lead to 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Phoenix struck again early in the second frame with a long pass from Wall to Robertson on the run for a layup, but with the exception of two free throws, McMichael was unable to generate any more scores offensively.
Meanwhile, buckets by Santoro and Hannah Davis, in addition to 5 of 6 free throws from the charity stripe, put West Stokes in the driver’s seat with an 18-14 lead to close out the half.
Spainhour continued with solid play in the post with a take in the lane, but McMichael’s Lia Jones-Spencer countered with a put-back to keep it close trailing two possessions at 20-16.
The Lady Wildcats went on a run after that however, with two more baskets by Spainhour in addition to scores by Haley Brewster, Sadie Knox and Jessica Beasley which helped West Stokes close out the third quarter with a 31-22 advantage.
The Lady Phoenix made a strong rally down the stretch cutting the lead to 36-35 following a score by Spencer, but it was as close as McMichael would get as West Stokes knocked down 7 of 14 free throws, which turned out to be enough to close out the win.
“It’s tough, but those are the games that make you better. You’d rather see a game like that than a blowout so you can handle adversity when it comes your way. We never gave up even though we were down double digits in the second half,” McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said.
Bree Spainhour led West Stokes with 11, Hannah Davis added 9 and Sadie Knox had 8.
Robertson led McMichael with a game-high 19 points and Emily Wall added 8 more.
“Honestly, we were just able to grind it out there a little more there at the end. Hats off to McMichael – they are a really good team, but we were able to make our free throws and hold onto it at the end,” West Stokes head coach Justin Holleman said.
The Lady Wildcats swept McMichael in regular season play. West Stokes won 39-23 Dec. 13 and again by a 42-28 margin Feb. 9.
Even though the Lady Phoenix were eliminated from the conference tournament, they will play again prior to the NCHSAA state playoffs which begin next Tuesday. Since McMichael and Reidsville split in the regular season and closed out with identical 7-5 league records, they will play a tie-breaker game Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Morehead High School for third place.
It’s a big game for both teams that are hoping to receive at-large bids in the state playoffs. If recent history is any indication, Friday’s tie-breaker should be a good one as both regular season games came down to just one possession.
McMichael won 56-54 at Reidsville Jan. 14 and the Lady Rams returned the favor with a 64-61 victory in Mayodan on Senior Night Feb. 8.
UP NEXT: West Stokes will play High Point Andrews for the conference tournament championship Friday.
BOX SCORE
W 9 9 13 10 41
M 10 4 8 15 37