West Stokes gets back into league race with must-win situation over Morehead

KING - West Stokes got exactly the mid-season boost they were looking for with a 28-14 Mid-State 2A Conference victory over Morehead at the Wildcats Homecoming celebration Thursday night.

Entering the game after losing three-straight, and their lofty preseason ambitions in danger of slipping away, West Stokes head coach Chris Johnson said this was one his team had to have in order to have a shot at making the playoffs.

“We were down two games in conference play and couldn’t afford to go down three. Yes, it was a must-win situation for us,” Johnson said.

Morehead’s defense played well on West Stokes’ opening possession, but a pair of costly 15 yard penalties kept the Wildcats moving, and eventually, senior running back Dillon Stanley concluded the seven play drive with a 6 yard touchdown run to give his team the 7-0 lead with 8:31 to go in the first quarter.

After trading possessions heading down the stretch of the opening frame, Morehead strung together a lengthy 14-play drive that culminated with a 1 yard touchdown plunge by junior quarterback Brittyn Barnes to tie the score at 7-7 in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

But the Wildcats responded right away on their next possession. Stanly broke the line on an off-tackle run, then instinctively bounced to the left and raced down the sideline for a 34 yard TD to increase the lead to 14-7 with 8:09 to go in the second period.

The West Stokes defense did their part as they forced a pair of punts and held Morehead scoreless by halftime to maintain the one-score advantage.

The Panthers seemed poised to answer in the early minute of the third period however, as they advanced the ball past the 50 with a fresh set of downs. But a MHS fumble gave West Stokes the ball back, and after another big run by Stanly, the Wildcats were in the red zone once again.

Two plays later, senior Dakota Barker scored from 3 yards out to increase the advantage to 21-7 with 9:03 to go in the third quarter.

The West Stokes defense made another stand, forcing a three-and-out and the Wildcats wasted little time breaking the game open on yet another score. This time, senior quarterback Mason Cain hit wide receiver Jasir Gaye on a sideline route. After hauling in the pass, the sophomore made a cut, then turned on the jets and ran virtually untouched for a 63 yard touchdown to increase the lead to 28-7 with 7:45 to go in the third period.

In the fourth quarter, Morehead junior Ca’Vontae Spencer came up with a fumble recovery, but the Panthers couldn’t capitalize offensively initially. The MHS defense kept things interesting, forcing three-consecutive punts that extended into the final frame. Mixing the run and the pass, the Panthers strung together an impressive 14-play drive and finally scored on a 12 yard pass from Barnes to junior Jacob Lunsford for a touchdown in the back of the end zone near the goal post to cut the lead to 28-14 with 5:28 to go in the game.

MHS went for the onside kick in an attempt to make a late run, but they couldn’t come up with the ball as the Wildcats ran out the clock to lock up the win.

“We just weren’t ready to play. We started to do some uncharacteristic things, and at the end of the day, that all falls on me. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and correct those things,” Morehead head coach Maurice Torain said.

With just four Mid-State 2A Conference games remaining, two versus a pair of teams tied for first place in the league race in McMichael and Reidsville, Torain said his guys have to know there is still a lot to play for if the Panthers hope to earn a playoff bid.

“That’s what we’ve got to understand, the conference as a whole has improved, so it’s going to come down to who wants it more at the end. We played bad tonight, shot ourselves in the foot, but our season is not over by no means and that’s our focus,” said Torain.

Stanley was the key difference-maker for the Wildcats on a night where he scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Although Thursday’s win was definitely a step in the right direction, Johnson said his team is going to need more of that attack-style, take-no-prisoners mentality heading down the stretch to earn a post season spot as well.

“Absolutely, we did play with a chip on our shoulder. We feel like we haven’t performed our best and we have no one to blame but ourselves for being in that 0-2 hole and the only way to get yourself out of that is just to come together and fight together as one and I felt like we did that tonight,” said Johnson.

UP NEXT: Morehead (1-1, 3-3) hosts cross-county rival McMichael (2-0, 5-1) and West Stokes (1-2, 3-3) will hit the road to take on T.W. Andrews (1-2, 4-3) Oct. 7.

BOX SCORE

W 7 7 14 0 28

M 0 7 0 7 14