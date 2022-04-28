West Stokes locks up at least a share of conference championship with win over McMichael

MAYODAN – McMichael will probably look back on Wednesday night’s game versus West Stokes as a crucial one that got away.

It was one the Phoenix played good enough to win with senior ace Matthew Wright on the mound and when McMichael stepped up to the plate, runners were able to get into scoring position several times over the course of the night. But a few errors in the field, combined by called third strikes at the plate, turned out to be costly Phoenix missed opportunities as the Wildcats closed out a 3-2 road win.

“I’ll tell you man, there is no easy win in Rockingham County. There are just some really good ball clubs up and down this conference. Bobby Smith does a great job with that group. They are gritty. They put the ball in play and throw a lot of strikes. It took everything we had tonight. We expected this – just thankful to come out on top,” West Stokes head coach Josh VanMeter said.

After a scoreless opening two frames, the Phoenix finally broke the stalemate beginning with back-to-back singles by Gio Hernandez and Cooper Kirkpatrick which paid off with a sacrifice single by Wright to plate the first run in the bottom of the third inning for the 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats started to close the gap putting a man on board with a walk, then an error and a bunt set up a bases loaded situation with no outs in the top of the fourth. Moments later, a second error in the outfield led to a score that tied the game at 1-1.

Adru Hall came up with the go-ahead run with an RBI double, but that’s all the offense West Stokes could muster as McMichael’s Wright gunned down the runner at the plate for the final out leaving runners stranded to get out of the inning trailing 2-1.

Later, in the bottom of the fifth, the Phoenix tied the game once again thanks to an RBI single by Wright to make it 2-2 with the bases loaded with one out. But an infield grounder and a called third strike ended one of McMichael’s best opportunities of the night with runners in scoring position.

West Stokes went ahead for good when a runner scored from third base on an error for the 3-2 advantage in the top of the seventh.

The Phoenix were poised to tie the game, and potentially plate the winning run in the bottom of the frame with two runners on board, but another called strike secured the final out to lock up the victory for the Wildcats.

“I just think they made the plays and we didn’t and that’s the bottom line. I thought defensively we played a little timid at times and they caught us tonight where we didn’t really aggressively go after the ball. We left too many runners on. We got the go ahead run at third with no outs and we’ve got three, four, five (in the batting order) – we’ve got to put the ball in play in that situation to go ahead,” McMichael head coach Bobby Smith said.

Win or lose in the regular season finale at West Stokes on Friday, Wednesday’s loss means the Phoenix will close out with a third place spot in the Mid-State 2A Conference and therefore will not lay claim to one of the two automatic post season spots that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams earn.

The only way the Phoenix will get an automatic playoff bid is by winning the conference tournament championship, which is not out of the realm of possibilities. But if that doesn’t happen, McMichael will be at the mercy of the NCHSAA selection committee. The Phoenix will most certainly get an at-large bid courtesy of a strong 16-4 record, but with a plethora of solid teams in the 2A ranks, that could mean a road game in the first round of the playoffs against a quality opponent.

Smith said, for all practical purposes, the Phoenix are playing for their post season lives from here on out.

“That’s what I told the boys. We forget about tonight and we go after West Stokes and we play absolutely with a chip on our shoulder. We’ve got to roll in assuming we have to win the conference tournament to make the playoffs, so that’s the mind-set we have right now. It’s been this way for about the last two weeks, so we will see,” Smith said.

Jake Lathrop was 2 for 3 at the plate, Wright went 1 for 3 had hit a pair of RBIs and Gio Hernandez was a solid 2 for 2 to pace the Phoenix offensively.

Wright pitched 5.2 innings, gave up five hits, a pair of runs, walked four and struck out 11. Elrod pitched the final 1.1. innings, surrendered one run, one walk and struck out three.

Kaden Fuller picked up the win for the Wildcats. He pitched 5.2 innings, gave up six hits, two runs, walked two and struck out eight. Jacob Smith earned the save in 1.1 inning pitched. He surrendered just one hit, one walk and struck out two to close out the win.

Smith led the West Stokes offensively as well with a pair of hits and one scored run. Andru Hall had a hit and RBI, Dylan Gastley garnered a hit and scored a run and Bryson Bowman added a single and scored as well.

After starting the 2022 season at 10-0, McMichael (6-3, 16-4) split with fourth place Walkertown (5-5, 14-9) and later again the following week with Morehead (8-2, 15-5). That left the door open for West Stokes (8-1, 15-4) with an opportunity to challenge for first place in the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship race. Now, the Wildcats have a chance to win the championship outright with a sweep of McMichael Friday and that’s exactly what VanMeter and company have in mind.

“Tonight solidified a co-championship with Morehead. They had a great year. We plan on taking on sole ownership of that Friday night, so we will hopefully go into that conference tournament with the No. 1 seed,” said VanMeter.

If the Phoenix win, Morehead and West Stokes will be declared co-champions and draw for the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament which begins next week with first round action at the higher seed.

BOX SCORE

W 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 3 4 1

M 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 8 2