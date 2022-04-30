West Stokes locks up Mid-State 2A regular season championship with sweep over McMichael

MAYODAN – McMichael hit the road intent on playing the spoiler role, with an opportunity to force a shared Mid-State 2A regular season co-championship between West Stokes and Morehead. But the Wildcats were intent on winning the the title outright and that's exactly what they did in a dramatic 5-4 victory Friday night.

Leading 5-3 in the fifth, the Phoenix made things interesting in the sixth with a another score to make it a one run game, but the Wildcats pitching and defense took care of business in the seventh to lock up the win.

Just a week ago, it appeared Morehead was poised for at least a share of the regular season title, but West Stokes made a statement with the sweep of McMichael (6-4, 16-5). Now, West Stokes (9-1, 16-4) and Morehead (8-2, 16-5) have each locked up automatic post season bids courtesy of finishing in the top two spots in the league.

Meanwhile McMichael, who looked like a favorite to win the regular season title after starting the season with 10-straight wins, may find themselves on the bubble. If they win the conference tournament championship, that earns an automatic playoff bid. Otherwise, an at-large bid is still on the table. It's worth noting that four out of five of the Phoenix' losses were by just one run, so McMichael is more than capable of winning out and those close losses provide extra motivation entering the tournament beginning May 2.

West Stokes 3, McMichael 2

In the first game in the highly-anticipated series on Tuesday, the Phoenix played good enough to win with senior ace Matthew Wright on the mound. Plus, when McMichael stepped up to the plate, runners were able to get into scoring position several times over the course of the night. But a few errors in the field, combined by called third strikes at the plate, turned out to be costly missed opportunities as the Wildcats closed out a 3-2 road win.

“I’ll tell you man, there is no easy win in Rockingham County. There are just some really good ball clubs up and down this conference. Bobby Smith does a great job with that group. They are gritty. They put the ball in play and throw a lot of strikes. It took everything we had tonight. We expected this – just thankful to come out on top,” West Stokes head coach Josh VanMeter said.

After a scoreless opening two frames, the Phoenix finally broke the stalemate beginning with back-to-back singles by Gio Hernandez and Cooper Kirkpatrick which paid off with a sacrifice single by Wright to plate the first run in the bottom of the third inning for the 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats started to close the gap putting a man on board with a walk, then an error and a bunt set up a bases loaded situation with no outs in the top of the fourth. Moments later, a second error in the outfield led to a score that tied the game at 1-1.

Adru Hall came up with the go-ahead run with an RBI double, but that’s all the offense West Stokes could muster as McMichael’s Wright gunned down the runner at the plate for the final out leaving runners stranded to get out of the inning trailing 2-1.

Later, in the bottom of the fifth, the Phoenix tied the game once again thanks to an RBI single by Wright to make it 2-2 with the bases loaded with one out. But an infield grounder and a called third strike ended one of McMichael’s best opportunities of the night with runners in scoring position.

West Stokes went ahead for good when a runner scored from third base on an error for the 3-2 advantage in the top of the seventh.

The Phoenix were poised to tie the game, and potentially plate the winning run in the bottom of the frame with two runners on board, but another called strike secured the final out to lock up the victory for the Wildcats.

“I just think they made the plays and we didn’t and that’s the bottom line. I thought defensively we played a little timid at times and they caught us tonight where we didn’t really aggressively go after the ball. We left too many runners on. We got the go ahead run at third with no outs and we’ve got three, four, five (in the batting order) – we’ve got to put the ball in play in that situation to go ahead,” McMichael head coach Bobby Smith said.

Jake Lathrop was 2 for 3 at the plate, Wright went 1 for 3 and had hit a pair of RBIs and Gio Hernandez was a solid 2 for 2 to pace the Phoenix offensively.

Wright pitched 5.2 innings, gave up five hits, a pair of runs, walked four and struck out 11. Elrod pitched the final 1.1. innings, surrendered one run, one walk and struck out three.

Kaden Fuller picked up the win for the Wildcats. He pitched 5.2 innings, gave up six hits, two runs, walked two and struck out eight. Jacob Smith earned the save in 1.1 inning pitched. He surrendered just one hit, one walk and struck out two to close out the win.

Smith led the West Stokes offensively as well with a pair of hits and one scored run. Hall had a hit and RBI, Dylan Gastley garnered a hit and scored a run and Bryson Bowman added a single and scored as well.

BOX SCORE

W 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 3 4 1

M 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 8 2