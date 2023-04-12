EDEN - West Stokes broke open a tie ball game in the top of the eighth inning to come away with a 10-6 victory over Morehead to move into the driver’s seat for the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship April 11.

The Panthers elected to save ace pitcher Anderson Nance for the regular season finale in King Thursday night, so they went with Seth Sharpe to start the game. Ultimately, Morehead had to go deep into the bullpen as three different relievers took the mound, but they couldn’t consistently and collectively find the strike zone over the course of the night. That kept the bases loaded heading down the stretch which turned into runs.

The Panthers were in control with a 6-3 lead heading into the top of the fifth. That’s the inning where the momentum truly shifted in the Wildcats’ favor however, as they loaded the bases as the carousel of pitching changes became standard heading down the stretch.

The big picture was that multiple runs scored on walks, but still Morehead was in position to win as the Panthers defense held in the top of the seventh to knock them down - three-up, three-down, but West Stokes returned the favor in the bottom of the frame.

Wildcats reliever Kaden Fuller, last season’s Mid-State 2A Conference MVP, was throwing smoke in the low 90’s from the fourth inning out and the Panthers just couldn’t put the ball in play for the most part.

Still, it was anybody’s game heading into the seventh with the game tied at 6-6.

But the wheels came off for Morehead in the top of the eighth.

A single, followed by a bunt and a walk loaded the bases – then an infield throwing error to first scored a pair of runs, and an RBI single accounted for the final 10-6 margin of victory for the Wildcats.

Despite surrendering a walk, Fuller struck out the final three batters to lock up the win in the bottom of the eighth.

With just six regular season games remaining for both teams after Friday’s series finale, it could be anybody’s title to claim in the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season race. In addition, McMichael at 6-1 in league play is still in the conversation as well.

Still, no need to panic for Morehead as Nance, at 4-0 as a starter, sporting a .52 ERA, gives his team more than enough confidence and ability to even the series.

After dropping three of their opening four games, the Wildcats have bounced back winning 11 of their last 12 games.

The Panthers only other loss was a 5-4 affair at cross-county rival Rockingham March 15.

UP NEXT: Morehead (7-1, 11-2) and West Stokes (7-0, 12-4) will face off once again in the second half of the round-robin Mid-State 2A Conference series Friday night in King. The Panthers will host Williams (6-4, 12-5) Monday and the Wildcats hosts Walkertown (4-6, 5-7) April 18.