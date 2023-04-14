KING — West Stokes picked up where they left off in the second half of the round-robin Mid-State 2A Conference series Thursday night as they closed out a sweep with a 7-4 victory over Morehead with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Just as in the first game in the series, the Panthers took control early as they plated three runs in the opening frame to go up 3-0.

The Morehead defense did their part, holding the Wildcats scoreless for the opening three innings, but a breakout fourth, where West Stokes plated six runs, put them up for good.

Although disappointed, Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins is focused on the big picture.

“They are a senior-led team. They’ve got six seniors in their lineup and have a never-quit mentality and are a really good team. They played a tough schedule early-on and took some L’s against some really good 3A and 4A teams to get prepared for this stretch and it is just simple, we just got beat. You have got to live to fight another day,” Houchins said.

“I like where my group is mentally after the game. I was a little worried, but after we talked on the bus ride back, you could tell that these kids know that they still have something to play for. We’ll get practice because we have four tough games next week starting with Burlington Williams and then Tuesday, we finish that game versus McMichael, so we still have a lot to play for the rest of the year. We’ve got the conference tournament and we’ve put ourselves in a good position to get a really good seed again in the state playoffs and I want to be playing our best baseball in three weeks. I don’t want to be like now and have a week like we did this week. I’d rather have it now and get it out of the way and let’s get back to being who we are next week and start some momentum again,” he said.

With just six regular season games remaining for both teams, it’s anybody’s title to claim in the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season race. McMichael, at 6-1 in league play, still is in the conversation as well.

West Stokes has four conference games remaining — a pair versus Walkertown (4-6, 6-8) and two more versus McMichael (6-1, 11-6) — so Morehead will be rooting for Walkertown and McMichael during those games.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have just two league games remaining versus North Forsyth (0-7, 1-8), where they are heavy favorites.

UP NEXT

Morehead (7-1, 11-3) will host Williams (6-4, 12-5) Monday.

West Stokes (8-0, 13-4) hosts Walkertown (4-6, 6-8) April 18.

BOX SCORE

M;300;001;0;—;4 10 3

W;000;601;X;—;7 8 2

West Stokes 10, Morehead 6

EDEN — West Stokes broke open a tie ball game in the top of the eighth inning to come away with a 10-6 victory over Morehead to move into the driver’s seat for the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship April 11.

The Panthers elected to save ace pitcher Anderson Nance for the regular season finale in King Thursday night, so they went with Seth Sharpe to start the game. Ultimately, Morehead had to go deep into the bullpen as three different relievers took the mound, but they couldn’t consistently and collectively find the strike zone over the course of the night. That kept the bases loaded heading down the stretch which turned into runs.

The Panthers were in control with a 6-3 lead heading into the top of the fifth. That’s the inning where the momentum truly shifted in the Wildcats’ favor however, as they loaded the bases as the carousel of pitching changes became standard heading down the stretch.

The big picture was that multiple runs scored on walks, but still Morehead was in position to win as the Panthers defense held in the top of the seventh to knock them down - three-up, three-down, but West Stokes returned the favor in the bottom of the frame.

Wildcats reliever Kaden Fuller, last season’s Mid-State 2A Conference MVP, was throwing smoke in the low 90’s from the fourth inning out and the Panthers just couldn’t put the ball in play for the most part.

Still, it was anybody’s game heading into the seventh with the game tied at 6-6.

But the wheels came off for Morehead in the top of the eighth.

A single, followed by a bunt and a walk loaded the bases – then an infield throwing error to first scored a pair of runs, and an RBI single accounted for the final 10-6 margin of victory for the Wildcats.

Despite surrendering a walk, Fuller struck out the final three batters to lock up the win in the bottom of the eighth.