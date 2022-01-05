West Stokes rallies for conference road win over Morehead

That momentum carried over to the fourth period with Spainhour and Edwards staying consistent from the post and Keyan Kawley adding a 3-point basket.

Ultimately, the Wildcats slow and steady scoring over the course of the night kept the game from getting away from them when it appeared the Panthers were on the verge of a blowout. In addition, the Wildcats defense steadily got better as the game wore on as Morehead went cold and West Stokes outscored the home team 23-6 in the final frame to secure the victory.

Spainhour was a force in the paint all night long, but particularly in the second half, as he tallied 15 of his 24 total in the third and fourth quarters.

Bryson Bowman had 15 and Cam Edwards added 13 more to pace the Wildcats offensively.

The Morehead scoring attack was led by Lynn, who knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to 21 points. Smith netted 18, but scored only 5 in the second half while Hayden Friese added 8 points.

The Panthers will get a chance to avenge the loss when they travel to West Stokes Jan. 28 in the second half of the conference series.