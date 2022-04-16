West Stokes rallies for victory in extra inning thriller versus rival Panthers

EDEN — Trailing 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning, it appeared Morehead was all set to lock up the 2022 Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title.

But West Stokes flipped the script, tied the game, and eventually won 7-5 in eight innings over the Panthers in the final game of the regular season series Thursday night.

“That’s the character of this group. That’s who we’ve been all year, and it finally paid off. I’m so proud of these guys. This is just the beginning. I really believe in what we can do because we have always believed in ourselves,” West Stokes head coach Josh VanMeter said.

In the early going, both teams showcased solid pitching, with Morehead sophomore Anderson Nance going head-to-head with West Stokes senior lefty Mason Howell.

By the bottom of the third inning, Morehead’s guys seemed to figure out Howell’s arsenal and started to have some success in the batter’s box. Back-to-back walks, followed by a steal, moved runners to second and third base with no outs. With the next man up, a wild pitch sent Lucas Lynn streaking for home plate for the first score of the night.

A second passed ball resulted in runners on the corners, which led to a steal at home for a run. Panthers senior Hayden Friese followed up with a clutch RBI single to bump the lead up to 3-0. Howell and company continued to struggle as another wild pitch scored the final run of the inning, and the Panthers slipped into the driver’s seat with a 4-0 lead.

After making a pitching change to put Kaden Fuller on the mound, West Stokes had a trio of shutout innings as the Wildcats plated a run in the fourth, courtesy of a sacrifice pop. Next, a passed ball scored another run in the fifth to cut the MHS lead at 4-2.

A scoreless inning ensued in the sixth frame, and then the West Stokes offense really started to heat up as they scored three more runs in the top of the seventh. An RBI double by junior Bryson Bowman and another run plated on a passed ball in the top of the seventh gave West Stokes a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

But the Panthers would answer the bell once again in the bottom of the frame with a sacrifice fly ball by Landon Woods to tie it at 5-5 to send the game into extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, the Wildcats loaded the bases with only one out. Moments later, West Stokes sophomore Matt Rierson came through huge with an RBI double to take the 7-5 advantage.

Morehead had a chance to tie or win the game in the bottom of the eighth, but the West Stokes infield came through on a ground ball for the final out to put the game on ice.

“It was frustrating. I’m disappointed that we didn’t win, but I appreciated their fight. We got a little comfortable, a little complacent when we went up 4-0 and we didn’t make plays when we needed to, but my group showed me that they are never going to quit,” said Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins.

Bowman led West Stokes with a pair of hits in addition to an RBI and scored a run. Fuller had a hit and plated another score, and Matt Rierson added an RBI to pace the Wildcats offensively.

Nance led the Panthers at the plate with a hit and a trio of RBIs and Matthew Simpson had a hit and plated another run for Morehead.

Had the Panthers won, they would have secured a regular season title. However, the West Stokes victory shakes up the league standings, and it allows the Wildcats and McMichael an opportunity to potentially snag a share of first or outright possession of the second-place finish in the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season standings. The top two teams in the league earn automatic playoff bids.

With two weeks remaining in regular season play, VanMeter said that is all the incentive his team needs to make a final push.

“I tell you what, the conference ain’t over yet. We’ve got four big games and we intend on taking a co-championship. We are just getting started,” VanMeter said.

UP NEXT

Morehead (8-2, 12-3) will take on Voyager (5-0, 9-3) and North Stanly (8-0, 14-1) in a double-header Saturday at a tournament in Durham, followed by a second-round game in the tournament Monday, April 18, versus an opponent to be determined.

West Stokes (5-1, 12-4) has a series versus Walkertown (5-3, 11-6) beginning Tuesday and then another with McMichael (6-2, 13-2) in the final week of regular season play.

BOX SCORE

W;0;0;0;1;1;0;3;2;—;7 7 2

M;0;0;4;0;0;0;1;0;—;5 7 0

Panthers 5, West Stokes 3

KING — A breakout second inning, combined with steady defense down the stretch, turned out to be the deciding factors in Morehead’s 5-3 road win over Mid-State 2A Conference rival West Stokes in the first game of the series Tuesday night.

The Panthers did all of their damage in the second inning as they plated all five runs during the frame.

Anderson Nance, who is perhaps best known for his prowess on the mound, made his presence felt with the bat as he drove in three RBIs. Matthew Simpson had a strong night as well, driving in a pair of runs. Hayden Friese had three hits and the Panthers showcased their discipline in the batter’s box as they drew seven walks and made the most of it when they got on base, moving guys into scoring position aided by four stolen bases.

West Stokes threatened once again scoring a pair of runs in the fourth inning, but the Panthers defense did the rest with three shutout innings to lock up the win.

Morehead’s Lucas Brooks picked up the victory in four innings of work on the mound. He gave up just one hit, walked two and struck out four. Seth Sharpe closed out the save in the final three innings. He surrendered six hits, gave up three runs, walked one and struck out four.

Aside from West Stokes’ Bryson Bowman’s home run shot, the Panthers defense limited the Wildcats to all singles over the course of the night. In addition to Bowman, Kaden Fuller and Matt Rierson led West Stokes offensively with a hit an RBI apiece.

The Wildcats cycled through four pitchers on the night beginning with Fuller followed by Jacob Smith, Josh Jones and Evan Cecile.

BOX SCORE

M;0;5;0;0;0;0;0;—;5

W;0;1;0;2;0;0;0;—;3