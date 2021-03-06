Western Alamance continues to impress after handing Morehead second-consecutive loss

ELON - Things didn’t get any better for the Morehead High School football team in week No. 2, after suffering their second-consecutive loss of the season in Mid-State Conference action Friday night as Western Alamance rolled to a dominant 47-0 shutout win.

Down 20-0 in the first quarter, that situation continued to go in the wrong situation, eventually spiraling into a 34-0 hole by halftime on another night where the Panthers offense couldn’t consistently move the chains or the defense didn’t stop yet another high-octane offense.

MHS’s offense fared no better in the second half as Western was on cruise control the rest of the way to close out the win.

The Warriors have played lights-out in consecutive weeks, not allowing a single score, while putting up a combined 87 points in their first two games as compared to back-to-back goose-eggs offensively for the Panthers.

UP NEXT:

Morehead (0-2) hosts McMichael (0-2) next Friday.

Western Alamance (2-0) will hit the road to take on Person (1-1).

BOX SCORE

W 20 14 7 6 47

M 0 0 0 0 0