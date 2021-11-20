Western Alamance edges Hickory 1-0 on late penalty in soccer championship

STAFF REPORT

CARY – After a tightly played opening 75 minutes that saw relatively few chances for either side, Western Alamance managed to generate a forward attack that drew a penalty kick. Ian Bacchus made no mistake with the shot from the penalty spot in the 76th minute, slotting the ball low in the left side to put the Warriors up 1-0 over Hickory and gave the school their first Men’s Soccer State Championship.

Bacchus drew the penalty after Gael Villegas-Duran found some space on the right side of the Hickory box. Villegas-Duran slipped a pass through a pair of Tornado defenders to the top of the penalty area and as Bacchus tried to split the defenders, he was upended in the area and forcing the referee to point to the spot.

It was fitting for Bacchus to take the penalty after drawing the foul, his speed proved a threat throughout the night, forcing Hickory defenders to collapse to him and opening lanes for other Warrior attackers. The goal was Bacchus’ 22nd goal of the season and cemented his selection as 3A State Championship Game Most Valuable Player.