Western Alamance edges Lady Cougars to close out first week of play

ELON – If not for the scoring tandem of Bri Pullium and Lydia Stucker, it could have been a different outcome, but the duos combined 42 points ultimately turned out to be the difference in Western Alamance’s 49-44 Mid-State 3A Conference win over Rockingham Thursday night.
Pullium was the difference maker in the first half, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, and another pair in the second to keep the momentum going.
The Lady Cougars shut her down the rest of the night however, as her 12 first half points, turned out to be her last.
Despite her offensive prowess, Rockingham closed out the first quarter up 9-8, but Western Alamance closed the gap and eventually took over the 20-19 lead at the half. That momentum carried over to the third quarter as Stucker heated up and the Lady Warriors advantage grew to 34-28 entering the fourth quarter.
Stucker scored 25 of her game-high 30 points in the second half, which helped WAHS put the game on ice. The Lady Cougars kept it close however, as they scored 16 points in the final period of play.
Despite the loss, it was a balanced night offensively for Rockingham as four players scored in double figures. Skyler Fowler and Grace Matthews each scored 11 points and Matthews really made an impact in the second half, scoring 9 of her 11 total. Kaylin Newman and Hope Smith each chipped in 10 apiece to keep the Lady Cougars close all night long.
UP NEXT:
Rockingham (0-2) is off next week, but will return to action on Jan. 19 with a road trip to Eastern Alamance (1-0). The Lady Cougars will get a shot to even the series when Western Alamance (2-0) pays a visit to Wentworth on Jan. 29.
BOX SCORE
W 8 12 14 14 49
R 9 10 9 16 44
Northern Guilford 49, Rockingham 43
WENTWORTH – Up by 14 points halfway through the third quarter, it looked like Rockingham was poised to finally snap their three-game losing streak to Northern Guilford in the season opener on Tuesday night. But the Lady Nighthawks defensive intensity heated up at the beginning of the fourth period, and the offense converted turnovers into transition scores which resulted in a 49-43 comeback win over RHCS.
Northern Guilford utilized the full-court press throughout and opened the game on a 6-0 run in the first few minutes of play, but Rockingham’s 2-3 half court zone proved equally effective. Rockingham’s Hadlee Russell cut it to 6-5 on a transition score, then moments later, teammate Grace Matthews gave the Lady Cougars the lead with under 10 seconds remaining.
NGHS would get the last word of the first half however, when Jadyn Newsome hit a shot in the post, was fouled, and completed the 3-point play to put Northern up 9-7 to close out the opening period.
Back-to-back transition scores by Northern put them back in the driver’s seat with a 13-9 lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but Rockingham closed the gap and eventually took over the lead to close out the half with a 26-21 advantage.
That momentum carried over to the third quarter beginning with a turnaround jumper in the post by Skyler Fowler. Then a 3-pointer by Hope Smith followed by a steal and transition score by Olivia Rebb gave the Lady Cougars an imposing 38-24 advantage.
That seemed to serve as a wakeup call though as Northern finally got back on track and cut the lead to 9 points heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Nighthawks scored on back-to-back baskets to begin the final period of play and Rockingham couldn’t get much going offensively as NGHS regained the lead at 41-40 with just over two minutes to play.
Northern Guilford would go on to score on their final three possessions to close out the win.
Northern Guilford’s Milan Gordon led the charge late, scoring 8 of 10 her 10 points in the fourth quarter. Taylor Haynes had 14 points, including a pair of 3’s, and Jadyn Newsome added 14 more to help lead the Lady Nighthawks to victory.
Fowler had 10 for RCHS and Kaylin Newman chipped in 8 points including a pair of 3-pointers to pace the Lady Cougars offensively.
Rockingham enters the 2021 season after going through some growing pains last season. The Lady Cougars closed 2019-2020 at 9-15 overall and were 2-12 in league play. RCHS has just three returning seniors from last year’s squad including Hope Smith, Amari Broughton and Ally Scott, but the seniors, along with the younger players, showed their potential in the season opener and that is an encouraging sign considering their performance versus Northern Guilford, one of the top teams in the Mid-State 3A Conference over the last several years.
The Lady Nighthawks entered the game coming off a 21-7 record last season after claiming a share of the 2020 Mid-State 3A regular season title with Eastern Alamance.
“We have a lot of new faces. We’ve had more turnover in players over the last two years than I can ever remember, but I think we are going to be competitive this season,” RCHS head coach Jesse Wall said by phone prior to the game.
BOX SCORE
N 7 19 12 5 49
R 9 12 19 20 43