Western Alamance edges Lady Cougars to close out first week of play

ELON – If not for the scoring tandem of Bri Pullium and Lydia Stucker, it could have been a different outcome, but the duos combined 42 points ultimately turned out to be the difference in Western Alamance’s 49-44 Mid-State 3A Conference win over Rockingham Thursday night.

Pullium was the difference maker in the first half, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, and another pair in the second to keep the momentum going.

The Lady Cougars shut her down the rest of the night however, as her 12 first half points, turned out to be her last.

Despite her offensive prowess, Rockingham closed out the first quarter up 9-8, but Western Alamance closed the gap and eventually took over the 20-19 lead at the half. That momentum carried over to the third quarter as Stucker heated up and the Lady Warriors advantage grew to 34-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Stucker scored 25 of her game-high 30 points in the second half, which helped WAHS put the game on ice. The Lady Cougars kept it close however, as they scored 16 points in the final period of play.