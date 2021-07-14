Western Guilford grad Catrina Green comes home to the Triad as girls basketball coach

Catrina Green’s basketball playing and coaching career has taken her to Illinois, South Carolina, Texas and even Portugal and Germany. But the Western Guilford alumna always called the Triad “home.”

Now, Green finally is coming home as girls basketball coach at West Forsyth. She succeeds Brittany Cox Hudson, who was on maternity leave during the 2020-21 season, then left the Titans to become athletics director at Lewisville Middle School.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to coach in Greensboro or in the area,” Green said by phone Thursday from Laredo, Texas, where she spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant at Texas A&M International.

Green, 29, was an assistant coach at USC-Upstate in 2019-20 and also coached at Lincoln Memorial and Illinois-Springfield. She was an All-Big South Conference forward at Gardner-Webb, where she earned a degree in exercise science, and played professionally in Portugal and Germany before going into coaching.

Green said she “applied for a lot of jobs over the last few years. … I hesitated a little bit when this one came up because it’s such a well-regarded, successful program, but I said this is my chance to really see if I have what it takes.”