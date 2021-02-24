Wheatmore holds on for first round playoff victory over Lady Rams

Trailing Wheatmore by 2-points with just 2.6 seconds remaining in the game, Reidsville was able to inbound the ball with a pass to freshman Gracious Wise who banked in a clutch-shot at the buzzer. Unfortunately for the Lady Rams, the official ruled her toe was on the 3-point line, which had that not been the case, would have given RHS the win.

As the buzzer sounded, several Reidsville players began to celebrate, thinking the 3-pointer was legit, but that feeling quickly faded as the referee ruled it was a 2-point bucket which secured the 52-51 victory for the Lady Warriors in the first round of the 2021 2A NCHSAA state basketball playoffs Tuesday night.

Wheatmore drew first blood with a 3-pointer by Taylor Comer, followed by an old fashioned and-one by Kara Comer for the 6-0 lead, but Reidsville would later get it back to a one possession game following a steal by Amani.

Although the Lady Warriors extended the lead to two-possessions again briefly, Reidsville closed out the first quarter down just 14-11.