Wheatmore holds on for first round playoff victory over Lady Rams

Trailing Wheatmore by 2-points with just 2.6 seconds remaining in the game, Reidsville was able to inbound the ball with a pass to freshman Gracious Wise who banked in a clutch-shot at the buzzer. Unfortunately for the Lady Rams, the official ruled her toe was on the 3-point line, which had that not been the case, would have given RHS the win.
As the buzzer sounded, several Reidsville players began to celebrate, thinking the 3-pointer was legit, but that feeling quickly faded as the referee ruled it was a 2-point bucket which secured the 52-51 victory for the Lady Warriors in the first round of the 2021 2A NCHSAA state basketball playoffs Tuesday night.
Wheatmore drew first blood with a 3-pointer by Taylor Comer, followed by an old fashioned and-one by Kara Comer for the 6-0 lead, but Reidsville would later get it back to a one possession game following a steal by Amani.
Although the Lady Warriors extended the lead to two-possessions again briefly, Reidsville closed out the first quarter down just 14-11.
Comer scored once again on a transition layup on the first possession of the period, but points were hard to come by for both teams with Wheatmore still maintained a 18-12 lead near the midway point of the second. RHS finally got things going courtesy of a Wise 3-ball which got Reidsville back to within one possession down 18-15. Reidsville’s defense forced several turnovers down the stretch, and the last one resulted on a score by Heaven Perkins to cut it to one-point at 20-19. But a pair of free throws by Comer in the closing seconds put Wheatmore in the driver’s seat up 22-19 to end the first half.
The Lady Warriors got a little breathing room early in the third, beginning with a steal and score by Comer, then another bucket Kylie Biggs gave Wheatmore their biggest lead at 30-21. Reidsville answered in convincing fashion when scores by Wise and Chlo’e McGhee got it back down to 30-27 with under four minutes to go in the third quarter. The Lady Rams closed out strong with a pair of free throws by Kiera Perkins, which gave Reidsville their first lead of the game, and after Wheatmore briefly went back on top, Wise hit a clutch 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Rams up 37-35 heading into the final period.
Back-to-back scores by RHS gave them their biggest lead of the game at 42-36 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, but a seesaw battle ensued which set up the final wild last few possessions as the Lady Warriors escaped with the victory.
Kara Comer led the way offensively for the Lady Warriors with 20 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 performance from the free throw line. Taylor Comer had 13 and Biggs chipped in 12 more to lead the way to the win.
Wise led the Lady Rams with 16, including four 3-point baskets and Perkins added 14 more.
The Lady Rams closed out at 5-4 for the season as Wheatmore improved to 11-3 and seems to be peaking at the right time of the season after winning their ninth-consecutive game.