Where ACC teams will open the 2022 football season in the Associated Press poll

Clemson

Here’s what you need to know about the Associated Press top 25 football preseason rankings and how the ACC stacks up:

ACC

No. 4 Clemson

No. 13 N.C. State

No. 16 Miami

No. 17 Pittsburgh

No. 22 Wake Forest

The top five

No. 1 Alabama

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 3 Georgia

No. 4 Clemson

No. 5 Notre Dame

Top 25 by conference

SEC: 6

ACC: 5

Big Ten: 4

Big 12: 3

Pac-12: 3

American: 2

Independents: 2

Notable

Alabama’s No. 1 ranking is its seventh in the last 15 seasons, and the Crimson Tide has made the preseason top three for 13 consecutive seasons. Alabama has won six national titles in the last 13 seasons.

N.C. State, matching the program’s best preseason ranking (1975), is included in the season’s first poll for the first time since 2003.

Wake Forest, which is No. 19 in the American Football Coaches Association preseason poll, made the AP preseason list for the first time since 2008.

Neither Florida or Florida State are ranked to start the season; that hadn’t happened since 1974.

