Williams edges Morehead in grinder that comes down to fourth quarter heroics

EDEN – It took a while for the Panthers offense to get things moving in the right direction, but once they did so, it was in impessive fashion when junior quarterback Jadan Martin hit sophomore Brittyn Barnes on a sideline route which turned into a 93 yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 following the Will Twilla extra point with 4:47 remaining in regulation.
Not to be outdone, Williams’ running back Hyneef Rasheed II put his team back in control after breaking through the line and racing 28 yards for the go-ahead score to make it 13-7 with just 2:43 to go in the game. The extra point failed, which left the door open for Morehead to potentially tie or win the game, but a comeback was not to be as the Bulldogs defense came through with a big sack near midfield on fourth down which allowed Williams to run out the clock for the out-of-conference victory.
As it turned out, Rasheed was the only Bulldog player to reach the end zone over the course of the night. Earlier in the evening, he scored on a 9 yard run for a touchdown to make it 7-0 after the Brick Bowen P.A.T with 4:39 to go in the second quarter.
Talk about a defensive struggle, this game was pretty-much the definition of that distinction for the majority of the night.
Of course, some of the credit goes to Williams defense for allowing just one touchdown during the game but for the majority of the first three quarters, Morehead couldn’t string together meaningful drives or establish an effective rhythm.
Penalties, particularly on the Bulldogs, helped stall several scoring drives near the red zone. In addition, Morehead’s defense made key plays in crucial situations to either force punts , create turnovers and at times, allowed the Panthers to take over on downs.
Finally in the fourth period, MHS’s offense started to show life and began to move the chains with the dual-headed rushing attack of quarterback Jadan Martin and running back Corey Philson. It didn't turn out to be enough however.
COVID outbreak has teams embracing one-day-at-a-time mentality
For the second-consecutive week, Morehead was left scrambling at the 11th hour trying to find a replacement opponent for their Aug. 27 week No. 2 football game. It was supposed to be Rockingham, but the Cougars had to go on a 14-day quarantine after a positive COVID test. It was déjà vu from the previous week where previously scheduled week o. 1 opponent Western Guilford had to pull out at the last minute due to positive COVID tests.
Fortunately for the Panthers this week, MHS found a team in a similar situation in Burlington-Williams who was also in the market for an opponent after their game versus Eastern Guilford was called due to COVID.
Morehead head coach Maurice Torain and Williams head coach Patrick Stokes, in addition to the two schools athletic departments, were able to get the game scheduled late Thursday afternoon. That left little time to prepare, but both Torain and Stokes said that is just the nature of the game these days and their respective teams will do the best they can to prepare despite the week-to-week uncertainty.
New coaches with similar goals
After spending 17 years as an assistant at Eastern Alamance, Stokes, a former Williams player under NCHSAA Hall of Fame coach Sam Story, picked up his first victory in his second game of the season.
The Williams defense was key, holding Morehead to 160 yards of total offense on the night.
“Our defense did play really well,” Stokes said. “We were disciplined. They had a good time. It wasn’t perfect. Techniques and fundamentals need improvement, but they really had fun. We will build on it.
“The thing is, many of the same kids on defense having a good time are the ones on offense that, right now, aren’t quite executing at a high level. So, that’s what we have to figure out. What is it going to take to flip that switch, so we can put it all together," said Stokes.
Rasheed racked up 70 rushing yards on 11 carries. Kylei Richmond was impressive as well generating 110 yards on 13 carries.
Ramsey had four receptions for 92 yards and Nasir Price closed out the night with four catches for 69 yards.
Torain said despite the two-consecutive losses, the Panthers are improving. In week No. 1’s 48-0 loss at Southern Alamance, the coach said despite being down, his players came through with a late blocked field goal and he said that showed a lot of his team’s mentality with a never-give-up attitude.
Similarly, despite being down for the majority of the game, Friday's game was just the latest example of Morehead’s resolve to get better.
For Williams, the win was just what the doctor ordered following a tough 32-25 to Cummings on Aug. 20. Meanwhile, Morehead dropped to 0-2 following a 48-0 loss at the hands of Southern Alamance in week No. 1.
UP NEXT:
Morehead will travel to face Northeast Guilford (0-1) and Williams (1-1) hosts Southern Alamance (1-0) Sept. 3.
BOX SCORE
W 0 7 0 6 13
M 0 0 0 7 7
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
No scores
Second Quarter
W Hyneef Rasheed II 9 yard run for a touchdown. P.A.T Brick Bowen. 7-0, 4:39
Third Quarter
No scores
Fourth Quarter
M Jadan Martin throws 93 yard touchdown pass to Brittyn Barnes. P.A.T. Will Twilla good. 7-7, 4:47