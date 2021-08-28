Williams edges Morehead in grinder that comes down to fourth quarter heroics

EDEN – It took a while for the Panthers offense to get things moving in the right direction, but once they did so, it was in impessive fashion when junior quarterback Jadan Martin hit sophomore Brittyn Barnes on a sideline route which turned into a 93 yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 following the Will Twilla extra point with 4:47 remaining in regulation.

Not to be outdone, Williams’ running back Hyneef Rasheed II put his team back in control after breaking through the line and racing 28 yards for the go-ahead score to make it 13-7 with just 2:43 to go in the game. The extra point failed, which left the door open for Morehead to potentially tie or win the game, but a comeback was not to be as the Bulldogs defense came through with a big sack near midfield on fourth down which allowed Williams to run out the clock for the out-of-conference victory.

As it turned out, Rasheed was the only Bulldog player to reach the end zone over the course of the night. Earlier in the evening, he scored on a 9 yard run for a touchdown to make it 7-0 after the Brick Bowen P.A.T with 4:39 to go in the second quarter.

Talk about a defensive struggle, this game was pretty-much the definition of that distinction for the majority of the night.