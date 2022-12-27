Williams girl's were clicking on all cylinders in win over Lady Rams

GIBSONVILLE – Solid perimeter shooting and an effective fast break led Burlington-Williams to a 70-55 win over Reidsville Monday afternoon at the Eastern Guilford Christmas Basketball Tournament.

A pair of 3-point baskets by Jainasia Bailey helped get Williams rolling as four players scored in double figures over the course of the afternoon. The Bulldogs were able to spread the ball around as five different players scored as they closed out the first quarter with a 22-7 lead.

Reidsville locked it down however in the second quarter and played much better defense, but they still couldn’t get anything going offensively as the lead increased to 35-15 at the half.

The Lady Rams basically matched Williams nearly score for score in the third quarter, but they just couldn’t get the stops they needed to close the margin as they trailed 55-34 heading into the final frame.

Kierra Perkins and Gracious Wise both had solid performances offensively down the stretch, but the early lead proved to be insurmountable as Burlington-Williams outscored Reidsville 20-16 in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.

Perkins led the charge offensively with 26 points and Gracious Wise added 15 for the Rams. Problem was, only three other Reidsville players managed to score over the course of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, balanced scoring was a big part of the reason the Bulldogs pulled off the win as four players scored in double figures led by Briahna Scott who netted 18. Bailey and Regan Averett each had 13 points and Kamryn Russell chipped in 11 more.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (1-0, 2-2) will travel to take on Mid-State 2A Conference foe Walkertown (0-1, 5-2) Jan. 3.

Williams (1-1, 7-2) will play Orange (0-3, 5-8) in the second round of the tournament Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

W 22 13 20 20 75

R 7 8 19 16 50