RALEIGH – Five players were in double-figures for Wilson Prep as a balanced attack lifted the Tigers past a scrappy Eastern Randolph team 84-73 at historic Reynolds Coliseum in the 1A state championship game. David Ellis grabbed 19 rebounds had five blocks and scored 14 points to help lead Wilson Prep, earning distinction as the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player in the game.

Ellis’ performance helped the Tigers dominate in the paint, where they outscored Eastern Randolph 50-26. His rebounding efforts also triggered some fast break opportunities, where Wilson Prep outscored the Wildcats 25-8.

Jahmar Jones led all Tigers with 20 points and six rebounds to help Wilson Prep win the school’s second state championship. Jones was selected as the Tigers’ Most Outstanding Player chipping in five steals to round out a solid performance.

Eastern got 34 points from DaVonte Brooks who also grabbed 19 rebounds and had three steals in the game. He was chosen as the Wildcats’ Most Outstanding Player. The only other Wildcat in double-figures was Timothy Brower with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Eastern Randolph concluded their year 29-3. The Wildcats reached the state championship game for the first time in program history after winning the school’s first western regional championship. The Wildcats also won the Patriot Athletic 1A/2A.

Wilson Prep was 27-7 this season, winning the school’s second boys basketball state championship in three years. The Tigers were 15-1 in the Tar Roanoke 1A, winning the league championship and appeared in the second state championship in program history.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 1A boys basketball championship were Khristian Woodard from Wilson Prep and DaVonte Brooks from Eastern Randolph.