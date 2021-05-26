With MLB Draft looming, Reagan LHP Hartle focused on bringing home title

"Definitely Chris Sale," Hartle said when asked who he tries to emulate. "I like his attitude up there. We have the same build, tall, lanky, but really his attitude and how he approaches hitters is who I follow the most."

But skill, talent and the right frame are only half of the battle. With several levels of the minor leagues to progress through before making a big-league debut, a pro ball player has to have the right mentality and

According to his coach, Hartle has that part of things squared away.

"He's special," Gary Nail said. "It's just his demeanor. Nothing rattles him; nothing gets him upset. He's very humble... you would not know that he is as good as he is. He doesn't brag, he doesn't talk. He just goes out and performs. He gets it... he's a great kid, great character."

All of this will of course be indispensably valuable to the Raiders this spring and summer as the high school baseball season stretches beyond its usual purview due to the adjusted sports calendar.

The Raiders have championship aspirations after not being able to compete for the 2020 state championship.

With nine seniors on the roster, this could be the main shot the Raiders have to win its first championship in program history.