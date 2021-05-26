With MLB Draft looming, Reagan LHP Hartle focused on bringing home title

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Reagan left-handed pitcher Josh Hartle is heading toward a crossroads in his athletic career, but the remaining journey toward that point is the sole focus right now for the tall southpaw.
Hartle signed with Wake Forest in November of 2020, and the decision to play his college ball so close to home was one that came easily.
"It's a big family-based culture," he explained. "I'm ready to go in there and go to Omaha, and win a couple rings, hopefully."
Hartle speaks like a player who fully intends upon playing at Wake Forest next season, but a team drafting him at the right spot and making the right offer could leave him with a complicated decision to make.
After all, he's likely to be selected earlier in the draft than Green Hope's Liam Norris and Panther Creek's Koen Moreno were in 2020, and they both wound up signing with Arizona and the Chicago Cubs despite their respective commitments to UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina.
"I'm very fortunate," he said. "I try not to focus on it, but whatever happens happens."
In MLB.com's Top 200 draft prospect list that was released Wednesday, Hartle ranked 31st. That spot falls in the Supplemental Round A that comes after the first round but before the second round.
Being a talented left-handed pitcher is a great ticket to a potential MLB career, and due to his frame and skill set, Hartle can aim pretty high in terms of big-league pitchers to model his game after.
"Definitely Chris Sale," Hartle said when asked who he tries to emulate. "I like his attitude up there. We have the same build, tall, lanky, but really his attitude and how he approaches hitters is who I follow the most."
But skill, talent and the right frame are only half of the battle. With several levels of the minor leagues to progress through before making a big-league debut, a pro ball player has to have the right mentality and
According to his coach, Hartle has that part of things squared away.
"He's special," Gary Nail said. "It's just his demeanor. Nothing rattles him; nothing gets him upset. He's very humble... you would not know that he is as good as he is. He doesn't brag, he doesn't talk. He just goes out and performs. He gets it... he's a great kid, great character."
All of this will of course be indispensably valuable to the Raiders this spring and summer as the high school baseball season stretches beyond its usual purview due to the adjusted sports calendar.
The Raiders have championship aspirations after not being able to compete for the 2020 state championship.
With nine seniors on the roster, this could be the main shot the Raiders have to win its first championship in program history.
For Hartle, in spite of all of the other things going on around him, that's the main focus.
"All I want to do is win," he said. "All my team wants to do is win."
That focus shows in his stat line so far, as the lefty has been instrumental in the Raiders' 6-1 start to the season with a 42:3 K:BB ratio over 23 innings while allowing just 4 hits and 2 runs.
That's good for a 0.61 ERA across his four starts so far this year.
If he can keep that up and the team continues to produce runs at the clip it is now, the team's goal of sending this senior class off with a state championship could well become a reality.
"It would mean everything to me," he said. "I've always dreamed of winning a conference championship and a state championship, and I wouldn't want to do it with anybody else."