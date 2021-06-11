WNC football: Legendary Murphy coach David Gentry retires

David Gentry, North Carolina's all-time winningest football coach and a nine-time state champion at Murphy, is retiring, he confirmed Tuesday with the Citizen Times.

Gentry, 75, has been a head coach for 47 years and at Murphy since 1983. His 426 career wins are the most in state history, as are his 366 wins for one school. Earlier this year, he won his ninth and final state championship, the second-most in state history.

"I'm satisfied with what I've done and how I've done it. I hope I've influenced some lives along the way and helped some young men," Gentry said.

"After 50 years of head coaching jobs, it's a great time to leave, a great time to retire. It's time to spend some more time with my lovely wife."

For the past decade, Gentry said, he had been deciding year-to-year whether he would continue.

"Every year is tough. It's a long grind from August to December," Gentry said. "But this year, it was a long grind from June until May."