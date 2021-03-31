Wolfpack football to hold spring game on April 10

RALEIGH - The NC State football team will be back in action in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, April 10, at the annual spring game, presented by Carolina Ford Dealers. The event will begin at 1 pm and parking and admission is free.

The Wolfpack is coming off the 2020 campaign that boasted a school-record seven ACC wins. Head coach Dave Doeren returns 20 starters and the statistical leader (on a per game basis) in every statistical category from last year’s successful season.

Stadium parking lots will open at 11:30 a.m. and fans should enter those lots at gates A, B and C. Although no tailgating will be allowed, concessions will be available on the East and West sides. Fans will be permitted to bring in one sealed bottle of water and the clear bag policy will be enforced.

In order to facilitate social distancing protocols, seating will be assigned and fans will receive seat locations as they enter the stadium. NC State will accommodate spectators at its facilities this spring within its ability to remain in compliance with state and local protocols with safety and responsibility in mind.

Please help Protect the Pack by standing six feet apart, utilizing the hand sanitizer stations and remembering to bring a mask which must be worn at all times in the stadium per university policy.