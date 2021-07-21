Wolfpack linebacker Wilson named to Bednarik Watch List

NC State fourth-year linebacker Payton Wilson has been named to the watch list for the 27th annual Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the outstanding defensive player in college football. Wilson led the Atlantic Coast Conference in tackles last season.

Wilson, a Hillsborough, N.C., native, ranks third among returning ACC players in career tackles and second among all returning Power 5 linebackers in tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage in 2020 with 25. A first-team All-ACC performer in 2020 on both the AP and the official league teams, he ranked fourth in the FBS in overall tackles, 13th in tackles per game.

He was a Three-time ACC Linebacker of the Week and leads all returning ACC players (eighth in the Power 5) in pressure rate with a 17.6% mark (among players with at least 75 pass rush snaps in 2020) according to ESPN.

Named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout with the Philadelphia Eagles, the award is sponsored by Mammoth Tech and The Athletes’ Corner, which are Executive Partners of the Maxwell Football Club

