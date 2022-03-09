Wolfpack picks up Mid-State 2A Conference road win over Rams

Solid pitching out of the gate, and a break-out third inning in the batters box by Walkertown, put Reidsville on the ropes as the Wolfpack went on to claim a 7-1 Mid-State 2A Conference victory Tuesday night at Ernie Holcomb Stadium.
After a scoreless opening frame, Walkertwon plated a pair of runs for the early advantage, but it was the third inning where the majority of damage was done.
The Wolfpack was able to put the ball in play off of a ball that hit pitcher Matthew Davenport’s foot in one instance, followed by a bad hop on another that helped get runners in scoring position which eventually resulted in runs. A handful of errors didn’t help the Rams cause as the lead grew to 7-0.
Reidsville head coach Marc Tuttle told his team after the game, that aside from the second and third innings, things could have been different, but they had to be more competitive and disciplined in the field and at the plate with Mid-State 2A Conference competition starting to heat up.
“We had some hard hits, but just couldn’t find the gaps for the ball to go through. The main thing is we’ve got to get players on base. For the most part, we made defensive plays, of course you can’t defend walks. We’ve got to quit giving guys free bases and at the plate, we tend to get in our heads a little too much. We get behind and get frustrated and start guessing about what’s coming next. In reality, we just need to take the same approach when a pitcher is throwing strikes. We have got to have better approaches at the plate if we want to compete in this conference,” the coach said.
RHS relievers Justin Lovelace, Paul Widerman and Parker Strader closed out the game on the mound and didn’t allow another score for the remainder of the game.
Zach Wagner led the way offensively for Walkertown with a hit and a pair of RBIs.
Some of the offensive highlights for Walkertown included Kenan Josey’s RBI while Gabe Wagner, Clifton Olmedo and Brandon Lowe each had a hit and RBI as well.
Five Wolfpack players drew eight walks while the Rams drew three.
Wolfpack pitcher Gabe Wagoner picked the win in 4.2 innings of work. He gave up just one hit, one run and three walks. Bryson Millner closed out the win, giving up one hit.
Reidsville senior Vince Widerman and Colby Cooper were the only two Rams players to garner hits on the night. Logan Hammock scored Reidsville’s lone run.
The good news for RHS is it is only week No. 2 of a 23 game regular season. However, with the majority of conference series games still on-deck in a tough league, Mid-State 2A wins become paramount as the race begins to tighten up.
UP NEXT: The Rams (1-2) will hit the road to try and avenge the loss in the second game of the league series at Walkertown (2-1) Thursday night at 7 p.m. Reidsville will follow that rematch up with a home game with county and Mid-State 2A Conference rival Morehead March 15.