Wolfpack picks up Mid-State 2A Conference road win over Rams

Solid pitching out of the gate, and a break-out third inning in the batters box by Walkertown, put Reidsville on the ropes as the Wolfpack went on to claim a 7-1 Mid-State 2A Conference victory Tuesday night at Ernie Holcomb Stadium.

After a scoreless opening frame, Walkertwon plated a pair of runs for the early advantage, but it was the third inning where the majority of damage was done.

The Wolfpack was able to put the ball in play off of a ball that hit pitcher Matthew Davenport’s foot in one instance, followed by a bad hop on another that helped get runners in scoring position which eventually resulted in runs. A handful of errors didn’t help the Rams cause as the lead grew to 7-0.

Reidsville head coach Marc Tuttle told his team after the game, that aside from the second and third innings, things could have been different, but they had to be more competitive and disciplined in the field and at the plate with Mid-State 2A Conference competition starting to heat up.