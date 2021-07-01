Wolfpack trio earns D1 NCAA All-American baseball honors

NC State's three All-Americans tied for the most among all schools on DI Baseball's list.

Making the cut are juniors Johnny Butler and Evan Justice as well as sophomore Tyler McDonough.

For Butler, this is the fourth publication he has earned the All-America distinction from this season, while it is Justice's second mention and McDonough's first.

All three players played a vital role in the Wolfpack's turnaround from a 4-9 start on the year to finishing second in the ACC standings and earning the program's third trip in program history to the College World Series. NC State finished the season with a 37-19 record and was one win away from playing for a national title in Omaha before being eliminated due to COVID-19 protocols.

Butler led the team with a .376 batting average, .663 slugging percentage and .452 on-base percentage. He collected First Team All-ACC honors after finishing the regular season as the league's leader in batting average (.406). He was one of the most dangerous hitters in the country down the stretch, as he turned in 11 consecutive multi-hit games to conclude the regular season. Through the NCAA Tournament, he went 10-for-32 (.313 BA) with a team-high 12 runs batted in, highlighted by a 3-for-4 outing with a home run and career-best five RBIs in his College World Series debut on June 19.