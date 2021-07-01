Wolfpack trio earns D1 NCAA All-American baseball honors

NC State's three All-Americans tied for the most among all schools on DI Baseball's list.
Making the cut are juniors Johnny Butler and Evan Justice as well as sophomore Tyler McDonough.
For Butler, this is the fourth publication he has earned the All-America distinction from this season, while it is Justice's second mention and McDonough's first.
All three players played a vital role in the Wolfpack's turnaround from a 4-9 start on the year to finishing second in the ACC standings and earning the program's third trip in program history to the College World Series. NC State finished the season with a 37-19 record and was one win away from playing for a national title in Omaha before being eliminated due to COVID-19 protocols.
Butler led the team with a .376 batting average, .663 slugging percentage and .452 on-base percentage. He collected First Team All-ACC honors after finishing the regular season as the league's leader in batting average (.406). He was one of the most dangerous hitters in the country down the stretch, as he turned in 11 consecutive multi-hit games to conclude the regular season. Through the NCAA Tournament, he went 10-for-32 (.313 BA) with a team-high 12 runs batted in, highlighted by a 3-for-4 outing with a home run and career-best five RBIs in his College World Series debut on June 19.
McDonough was one of the most consistent players in the nation this year, holding a NCAA-best 53-game reached base streak that went from the beginning of the 2020 season until May 11 and reached safely in 53 of the 55 games he played this year. He finished second on the team with a .339 clip, and led the squad with 79 hits, 58 runs scored, 21 doubles and 15 home runs and earned Second Team All-ACC honors. Impressively, McDonough reached base safely in 92 percent of the games he played in throughout his career and tallied at least one hit in 78 percent of those games. He also made just one career error in center field.
Justice was stellar on the mound this year as a closer. Earlier this season he was named a Third Team All-ACC honoree for his success in conference action. In the early part of the season, he served as a part of the Pack's starting rotation but transitioned back into a reliever role in the later months. Since March 29 at North Carolina, he made 20 appearances out of the bullpen, and compiled a 1.85 ERA in 43.2 innings with four wins and 13 saves. Justice's 13 saves rank second in the ACC and fourth in the NCAA and stands as the third-most in a single season in program history, as Jamie Wolkosky (1992) holds the school record with 15.