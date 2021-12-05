 Skip to main content
Wolfpack will take on UCLA in California bowl game
STAFF REPORT

RALEIGH - NC State's football team will head to the west coast for the holidays, as the Wolfpack has been selected to play in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. The game, which will be played at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28, 2021 will kick off at 8 p.m. (ET) and will be televised by FOX.

The Wolfpack finished the season with nine regular season wins and ranked No. 18 in the final CFP rankings. The invitation marks the ninth in Dave Doeren's 12-year stint as a head coach and his seventh in his nine seasons at the helm of the Wolfpack.

"Our team is very excited about heading to California and the Holiday Bowl," said Doeren. "This team has accomplished so much this year and I'm happy that they will be rewarded by playing in a great town and in a great bowl."

This is NC State's 34th bowl appearance (17-15-1) and its first in the Holiday Bowl.

