Woods becomes all-time high school wins leader in North Carolina

Despite the usual high expectations, there were several question marks for McMichael entering the 2021 fall season after losing a core group of veterans from that Final Four team while a group young players were forced to step into leadership roles.

“We don’t let them dwell on the past. Last year was an amazing season with a strong group of girls. This season, we had only three returners, but I don’t believe in the term rebuilding. I think you take what you have got and you develop that into the best team that they can be,” said Woods.

After winning their opening two games, McMichael went through a rough stretch in the last week of August losing four-consecutive which included a tournament in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Woods said the difficult out of conference scheduling was not by accident because she wanted to play 4A and 5A programs that would help them grow and prepare for the post season. The Lady Phoenix responded accordingly reeling off 12-straight wins.

McMichael, currently 12-0 in league play and 19-6 overall, not only added one more victory to Woods’ career total with another a 3-0 sweep over West Stokes, but clinched the 2021 Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship in the process.