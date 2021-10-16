Woods becomes all-time high school wins leader in North Carolina

MAYODAN — Courtesy of a three-set sweep at T.W. Andrews last Tuesday night, McMichael head volleyball coach Marcia “Marty” Woods became the new all-time high school wins leader in the state of North Carolina with 733 career victories. The previous record of 732 wins was held by Sherry Norris of Chapel Hill.
The school recognized Woods accomplishment at a pregame ceremony prior to Thursday’s home game versus West Stokes on Senior Night.
McMichael Athletic Director Thomas Horton and several school representatives presented the coach with a commemorative plaque, a 2021 team photo and a ball autographed by the current players.
An emotional Woods addressed the crowd and was quick to thank the community while sharing credit for the accomplishment with the coaching staff and the thousands of players that helped make the milestone a reality over the course of her Hall of Fame career.
Woods, who was enshrined in the NCHSAA Hall of Fame in 2016, has coached volleyball at both Madison-Mayodan and McMichael compiling an overall record of 734-302 over the course of 44 seasons.
The Lady Phoenix entered the season on the heels of the programs most successful campaign in DMHS volleyball history after finishing as the 2020-2021 2A NCHSAA state championship runner-up with a 17-2 overall finish.
Despite the usual high expectations, there were several question marks for McMichael entering the 2021 fall season after losing a core group of veterans from that Final Four team while a group young players were forced to step into leadership roles.
“We don’t let them dwell on the past. Last year was an amazing season with a strong group of girls. This season, we had only three returners, but I don’t believe in the term rebuilding. I think you take what you have got and you develop that into the best team that they can be,” said Woods.
After winning their opening two games, McMichael went through a rough stretch in the last week of August losing four-consecutive which included a tournament in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Woods said the difficult out of conference scheduling was not by accident because she wanted to play 4A and 5A programs that would help them grow and prepare for the post season. The Lady Phoenix responded accordingly reeling off 12-straight wins.
McMichael, currently 12-0 in league play and 19-6 overall, not only added one more victory to Woods’ career total with another a 3-0 sweep over West Stokes, but clinched the 2021 Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship in the process.
“We had some good moments at the beginning and then we went outside of the conference to find teams that would push us, so that definitely helped. We competed even though we had some loses. We went outside of their comfort zone to see what this team was made of and they stepped up to the challenge.”
Woods said the conference tournament and NCHSAA post season represents a new season in many regards and she is excited to see what her team can do in the coming weeks.
“This team is special. They are exciting and probably the most vocal team we’ve had in a long time. We are strong defensively and worked extra-hard developing some of our hitters and I think you saw some of that against West Stokes. We have not gotten as much production out of our middle as we want, but last night they were the shining stars of that game to me. We set the bar high when they walk in. Our goal is to be the conference champion – tournament champion and then make it to Nov. 6,” Woods said.
UP NEXT: McMichael earned a bye in the first round of the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament. They play the winner of the No. 4 versus No. 5 seed team Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.