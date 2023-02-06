EDEN - Morehead’s Landon Woods signed his National Letter of Intent last week to play baseball at Bluefield State University following his high school graduation in the coming months.

But before he embarks on his college career, Woods said there is plenty to look forward to in his senior season. After all, following a 19-6 overall finish, which included a Mid-State 2A Conference tournament title in 2022, expectations are high.

With a roster full of experienced players, the Panthers are looking to bring home more championship hardware in 2023 and make another deep post season run.

Woods has been working hard during the off-season and MHS head coach Kaleb Houchins said he is looking for big things from the senior.

“Landon Woods is the captain of this team – he’s one of three. He knows my expectations as far as how to lead this team. I set the standard for those three because they are the pillars of this team. Everybody leads in their special way. Those guys are the voice of the team and they are the ones I look to when I want to know how the things are in the locker room and stuff like that. Landon is the energy guy. He is the straw that stirs the drink. A lot of times before we practice, he’s down there helping my dad with the JV guys and that just speaks to the kind of leader he is – you can just tell he wants to make his mark on this program and that is what he is doing,” Houchins said.

Last season Woods had a batting average of .286 and he had a .412 on base percentage. That went along with 20 hits, 19 RBIs in a season where he scored 25 runs. In the past, he’s played in the outfield as well as first base, but Houchins said he will play catcher this season because of how well he works with the pitching staff. Last season Woods was virtually flawless on defense as is evident with his .965 fielding percentage.

He said having the opportunity to play in college is something that has boosted his confidence and a long-time goal.

“It’s something that has been on my radar since I was young. That’s just something I wanted to do ever since I started playing the game of baseball and it means a lot to me. I can’t wait to get there,” Woods said.

In the meantime, he is looking forward to his senior season at Morehead and continue to build on last year’s successful campaign.

“We’ve just got to play to our capabilities. We can’t go out there and play to another team’s level. We need to just play the way we should. It’s not about how another team is playing – we just have to worry about ourselves. We can’t go out there and just mess around. We’ve got to come ready to play every night,” said Woods.

Houchins said his commitment to the Morehead program is second-to-none and is making a big difference, in particular, to the next generation.

“I do not have the words that would fully express how proud I am of this kid. When Landon transferred to Morehead at the beginning of his junior year, I knew the type of player I was getting, but didn’t know the person. Fast-forward to now and the person outweighs all of his other characteristics and accolades. Landon is a leader, a captain, fierce competitor, a player that loves his teammates, loves helping and working with the JV’s and younger kids and someone that has made a lasting impact on this program. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him,” Houchins said.

He plans to major in criminal justice at Bluefield State.

Woods and the Panthers will take the field in just a few weeks beginning with the Morehead Baseball Jamboree Feb. 25 and then open up the 2023 regular season with a home game versus Jordan-Matthews March 3.