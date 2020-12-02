Years after coming out, gay athletes upset by lack of change

Roberts, who has forged an acting career since retiring, played for two more rugby league seasons after coming out. A powerful front-row forward who played for the national team, Roberts wishes he had done it sooner.

“It was the worst-kept secret. Everyone knew I was gay. I wish I had come out from Day One," the 55-year-old Roberts told the AP in a telephone interview from a movie set near Sydney where he’s working in the third season of the “Mr. Inbetween" series. “Personally, it was kind of empowering when you come out, there were some wonderful stories as well, people came to me and said how happy they were with me."

Kopay’s comments about homophobic language and Roberts’ about coming out as gay are at the forefront of two studies published Wednesday by Melbourne’s Monash University.

The first analyzed survey responses from 1,173 lesbian, gay, and bisexual people aged 15 to 21 and living in the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or Ireland. Authors described it as the first study to investigate whether LGB youth who “come out” to teammates are more likely to be a target of homophobic behavior than those who do not.