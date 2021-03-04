Youth baseball and softball registration

The Eden Parks & Recreation Department is now registering for its upcoming spring sports season. Forms may be picked up at the Parks & Recreation office at Eden City Hall, the Bridge St. Center or the Mill Ave. Center.
Baseball
Practice Schedules are as follows:
• Peanut Baseball League (Co-ed) for ages 4, 5 & 6 will begin practices at Freedom Park on Tuesday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m. Games will be played at Freedom Park.
• Dixie Youth Coach Pitch Baseball - Ages 7 & 8 – Practice begins on Monday, March 22 at 4:30 PM at Freedom Park. Games will be played on Mondays and Wednesdays.
• Dixie Youth Minor League Baseball – Ages 9 & 10 – Practices will begin on Tuesday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Freedom Park. Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Dixie Youth Ozone League Baseball – Ages 11 & 12 - Practices will begin on Tuesday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Freedom Park. Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Pony Baseball League – Ages 13 & 14 – Practice will begin on Friday, April 9h at 4:30 p.m. at Freedom Park.
Girls Softball
• Peanut Baseball League (Co-ed) for ages 4, 5 & 6 will begin at both the Bridge St. Center and the Mill Ave. Center on Tuesday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m. Games will be played at Freedom Park.
• Girls aged 7 & 8; 9 & 10; 11 & 12; 13 thru 15 will begin practicing on Monday, March 22 at 4:30 p.m. at Freedom Park.
Organizational Meetings for the following leagues will be held on Thursday, March 25 at Eden City Hall:
• Church Youth Co-ed – 6 p.m.
• Men’s Church League – 6 p.m.
• Women’s Open League – 7 p.m.
Adult/Youth Kickball
The Eden Parks & Recreation is beginning a new program next month. An Adult/Child Kickball program will begin practices in March at Freedom Park. Children aged 9 through 15 will be allowed to participate as well as their parent or guardian. Participants may come out and practice and be placed on a team or an individual can pick up their own team. For additional information contact the Parks & Recreation office at 336-623-2110, ext. 3030.