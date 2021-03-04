Youth baseball and softball registration

Adult/Youth Kickball

The Eden Parks & Recreation is beginning a new program next month. An Adult/Child Kickball program will begin practices in March at Freedom Park. Children aged 9 through 15 will be allowed to participate as well as their parent or guardian. Participants may come out and practice and be placed on a team or an individual can pick up their own team. For additional information contact the Parks & Recreation office at 336-623-2110, ext. 3030.