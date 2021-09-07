Anyone interested in officiating middle school, junior varsity, or varsity basketball should report to the Rockingham County High School on Monday night, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Central Carolina Officials Association will be having the first rules clinic of the year. For more information call Jerry Talley at 336 344-2224.
Youth Sports Officials Wanted
