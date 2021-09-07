 Skip to main content
Youth Sports Officials Wanted
Anyone interested in officiating middle school, junior varsity, or varsity basketball should report to the Rockingham County High School on Monday night, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Central Carolina Officials Association will be having the first rules clinic of the year. For more information call Jerry Talley at 336 344-2224.

