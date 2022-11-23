Youthful Cougars look to build on big win over Morehead

EDEN – Rockingham’s second chance scoring opportunities, pressure defense and steady scoring proved too much and the Cougars looked in midseason form with an impressive 57-26 win over cross-county rival Morehead in the regular season opener Tuesday night.

“We started out and got the first rebound on the first possession, but we just couldn’t get anything to go down. We forced some pressure, but just couldn’t put the ball in the basket early. Once we were able to hit one, the flood-gates kind-of opened up and we were able to do some good things in transition and half-court offense,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.

Six Rockingham players scored in the opening frame with buckets by Addie Gregson, Ana Grace Pruitt, Reese Pyrtle, Hadlee Russell and Macey Hardy, but it was sophomore Lilly Strittmatter that truly had the hot-hand, running the show at point guard. She posted eight points to help the Cougars pull ahead at 23-4. Obviously, the Cougars defense was stifling as Morehead struggled to get good looks.

“Lilly does a good job. She’s a very hard worker. Last year, she didn’t get quite as many minutes as she hoped or I would have liked to have gotten her. She did a lot in the offseason and really worked on her craft and played with a lot of confidence. She does the little things right and she takes pride in it. I’m glad she had a good night – and number one, she is a team player. I’ve got 11 players and they are all team players on the roster and everybody buys-in,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.

That trend continued in the second quarter as turnovers led to points for Rockingham as balanced scoring kept the Panthers guessing as the lead increased to 38-8 at the half.

The Cougars outscored Morehead 13-5 in the third period instituting the running clock as Rockingham closed out the frame with a 51-13 advantage which set the stage for the win.

Strittmatter led all scorers with 15 on the night including a 3-pointer. Pruitt had a solid night as well with 10 points and Gregson had 9 points.

In addition to providing some critical scores, Gregson, regarding steals, assists, rebounds and turnovers was plus-13 on Wall’s plus-minus scale. In addition, Hardy didn’t have a turnover and had nine rebounds to go with nine points.

The Panthers are hoping to turn things around after a rough 3-20 finish last season. It’s worth noting that Morehead had only one senior last season, so they have a lot of experience players returning to begin the 2022-2023 campaign.

Meanwhile the Cougars look to take the next step up the ladder after closing out last season with an impressive 21-5 overall and second place 11-3 Mid-State 3A Conference record. Rockingham made it to the second round of the 2022 3A NCHSAA state playoffs before being ousted by North Buncombe Feb. 24.

However, the Cougars suffered some losses as well, losing heralded forward Skyler Fowler on a transfer while only returning four players from last season.

“We are young. We have got some growing pains that we have got to get out of. We scrimmaged Eastern Alamance last week and they are pretty good, but we played like freshmen and couldn’t figure things out. I’m not going to say we were disorganized, but we weren’t confident. But what I was proud of tonight was we were organized. We were very confident. We did the little things that allowed us to do the big things and we’ve just got to work to get better every day,” Wall said.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (1-0) will hit the road again to take on cross-county rival McMichael Nov. 30. The Cougars swept the Phoenix in 2021-222. Morehead (0-1) travels to take on Bethany Dec. 1. The Panthers defeated Bethany 44-13 in last season’s game.

BOX SCORE

R 23 15 13 6 57

M 4 4 5 13 26