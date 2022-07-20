Zarate drafted by Cleveland in 20th round of 2022 MLB draft

Rockingham County High School, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill alumni, Angel Zarate, was selected in the 17th round with the 511th pick of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft by the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday afternoon.

Zarate had some company as Tar Heel teammates pitchers Brandon Schaeffer and Shawn Rapp were also selected on the third day of the draft.

Zarate and Rapp were drafted by Cleveland Guardians in the 17th and 20th rounds respectively, while Schaeffer was selected in the next round by the Seattle Mariners.

That trio made five total Carolina players drafted in the 2022 draft. Shortstop Danny Serretti was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the sixth round and pitcher Davis Palermo was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the eighth round July 18.

This marked the most MLB draft picks for the Tar Heels since nine were selected after the 2019 season.

Zarate, a third-team All-ACC selection this season, batted .352, hit seven home runs, added 19 doubles and 40 RBIs this season in 64 games played. He has one year of college eligibility remaining if he chooses to use it and perhaps has the option to re-enter the draft in 2023 which could potentially raise his stock.

Zarate has already completed his degree in management and society at UNC.

He led the ACC with 100 hits, had 19 doubles and became the ninth different player in program history to reach the century mark for hits in a season and was one of just six players to reach 100 knocks in 2022.

He opened the season red-hot with a 24-game hitting streak and reached base in each of the initial 27 contests. That production led to him being named to the All-Tournament team at the ACC baseball championship as well as at the NCAA Chapel Hill regional round.

The Tar Heels also brought home the 2022 ACC tournament championship following a 9-5 win over rival N.C. State on May 29 and closed out the season with a 42-22 record.

Zarate, a 2017 graduate of RCHS, certainly made his mark on the record books in high school. He was one of the top pitchers in the state, with his 1.15 ERA his senior season, and struck out 206 opposing batters over the course of his four years at Rockingham.

The multi-time Mid-State 3A All-Conference award winner also had a trio of North Carolina Coaches Association All-State selections during his high school years. Zarate was ranked the No. 4 left-handed pitcher in the state as a high school senior.

He made a huge impact offensively as well for the Cougars as he set a new RCHS record with 149 career hits.

Zarate was one of just 616 prospects selected in 20 rounds of the 2022 MLB draft.