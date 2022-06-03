Zarate seeks to go out on a high note as solid collegiate career at UNC comes to a close

CHAPEL HILL - University of North Carolina senior outfielder Angel Zarate is nearing the conclusion of his college baseball career, and he and the Tar Heels are hoping to close the final chapter of his story in Omaha, Nebraska with a College World Series title.

UNC is no stranger to Omaha, with 13 trips under their collective belts to-date, but college baseball’s ultimate prize, an NCAA National Championship, has been elusive up to this point. Zarate, who went to the College World Series with Carolina in 2019, is banking that the second time will be the charm for the Tar Heels.

In the meantime, there is still plenty of work to be done to achieve that lofty goal and Zarate and company are equipped with the talent and momentum after bringing home the ACC Tournament Championship following a 9-5 win over rival N.C. State May 29.

Zarate, a 2017 graduate of Rockingham County High School, basically rewrote the record books in Cougar country. He was one of the top pitchers in the state sporting a 1.15 ERA his senior season and struck out 206 opposing batters over the course of his four-year’s at Rockingham.

The multi-time Mid-State 3A All-Conference award winner also had a trio of North Carolina Coaches Association All-State selections during his high school years, in addition to being ranked the No. 4 left-handed pitcher in the state as a senior.

But ultimately it was his production at the plate that really drew North Carolina’s interest. He set the RCHS record with 149 career hits and his eye in the batter’s box was so in-tune, he only swung at two balls in two seasons. In short, Zarate gets on base and that’s what truly sets him apart from most Division I sluggers.

That trend has continued at UNC.

Entering the weekend, he has a .357 batting average, 35 hits, 19 RBIs and scored 50 runs and those productive numbers have raised some eyebrows in the pro ranks.

According to Prospects Live Director Joe Doyle, Zarate is currently ranked 175 in the Major League Baseball draft chart. Considering there are 616 picks over 20 rounds, insiders predict he will likely be selected somewhere between the fourth and 10th rounds in the 2022 MLB draft later this summer.

Doyle is one of many professionals nation-wide that survey’s and evaluates the entire landscape of amateur baseball from high school to college, compiling a plethora of stats in addition to a library of film on players in America.

“Zarate first entered our board in March when the hits-tool became so advanced that you couldn’t ignore him any further. Zarate isn’t a guy that is loaded with tools per se, but he’s a guy that can put bat-to-ball better than 95 percent of guys in the country, and with that comes a pretty safe significant floor as it pertains to pro ball,” said Doyle via a call from Rome, Italy Tuesday morning.

At first, the small-town Reidsville baseball prodigy never envisioned playing for a big-time university. His father, Carlos Zarate played professional baseball Mexico which inspired Angel’s ambitions as a kid, but when UNC came calling with a scholarship offer, he truly embraced the opportunity to make a name for himself. Based on his experience to-date, hence-forward, Zarate says Carolina blue blood will forever course through his veins. He said he is forever grateful that the Tar Heels gave him what he considers the break of a lifetime.

“It definitely was because honestly, if I didn’t play baseball, there is no shot I would be walking on this campus,” he said with a laugh.

“It’s just an unbelievable opportunity to be on this campus at such a prestigious university,” Zarate said.

Doyle said Zarate is definitely on the MLB’s radar, but the verdict is still out on the science of predicting success as a pro.

“We are a little higher on him than most. I think we are in a stage now where baseball is beginning to turn for contact-rate at least in terms of pro industries. It’s starting to gather a little bit more weight in draft circles than shear exit velocity. Zarate is not going to blow you away with the power or his exit velocity, but he’s got a rate that is just about better than everyone in his class, save a handful of guys, and he does put the ball in play. I think he has the floor of a fifth or sixth round pick,” said Doyle.

Whether Zarate becomes a breakout-pro star, traverses through the minor league system or gets bounced out of baseball altogether remains to be seen, but Doyle said the UNC senior has a lot of upside in the eyes of MLB managers.

“He’s the type of guy that if he puts it all together and enters the league because of his bat-to-ball skills, then he could have a long career. I don’t think, and I could be wrong, I don’t think Zarate is going to be an everyday starting-caliber big league outfielder, but what I do think is he is the type of guy that can carve out a seven or eight year career playing left field. He’s not going to make headlines, but he could play a long time because he puts the ball in play and makes things happen kind of like a Ben Gamle,” Doyle said.

Gamel, the Florida State MLB journeyman was previously an underrated player signed by Pittsburgh that turned out to be a diamond in the rough for the Pirates.

But Zarate says he and his teammates try not to get caught up in the hype of the “what if’s” of things they can’t control.

“We stay away from it because if we start focusing on that, then we will probably start to put too much pressure on ourselves. Last year I was draft eligible like this year, but I’m not even worried about it. If I just play my game, focus on what I’m supposed to do, then the rest will take care of itself. People ask me all the time about the draft. Honestly I have no idea. I’m just focusing on helping my team win right now. If I perform, I perform. If not, then I just try to focus on the team,” said the senior.

No matter what happens with his final UNC campaign, Zarate plans to take the same nose-to-the-grindstone approach that got him to Chapel Hill the rest of the way for Carolina and into the future.

He’s already completed his degree in management and society and enjoying his remaining days in Chapel Hill without the rigors of academia and just focusing on baseball and time with his teammates.

“I’m glad we are having the regional here and it’s going to be a great atmosphere. Hopefully we’ll win this one and then something happens at Oklahoma State where we can still be playing here, but wherever we go, we are just going to have to bring our A-game,” Zarate said.

North Carolina (38-17) earned the No. 10 national seed and will host the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional starting Friday, June 3, at Boshamer Stadium. Carolina plays Hofstra on Friday at 2 p.m. before Georgia and VCU take the field in the regional's nightcap game at 7 p.m.