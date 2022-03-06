Stella sees a century: Somers celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends

REIDSVILLE
Stella Marie Chilton Somers was determined COVID-19 wasn’t going to ruin her 100th birthday celebration.
For the better part of the past two years, she and other Penn Retirement Center residents here were quarantined and spent long months with no visits from their families or friends. But, when the center lifted most of its restrictions, Stella and her family began making plans for the centenarian’s big day.
An excellent hostess for events throughout her life, Stella was very involved in making plans for her party. Daughter, Gloria Gower, laughed as she recalled how often her mother called during the last few days before the party to make sure certain folks had been invited.
On Feb. 5, about 125 people gathered at Grace Fellowship Church to reminisce about the years Somers has lived and worked in Rockingham County. Wearing a pale blue pants suit, and the red and white silk floral corsage she wore on the wedding day of her daughter, Jean Carolyn, Stella reigned supreme over the event, graciously accepting best wishes and reminiscing about past events with her guests.
The crowd sang Happy Birthday before Stella cut her huge chocolate birthday cake adorned with red and white buttercream roses.
An only child surrounded by family
Born Feb. 6, 1922, Stella was the only child of Edd and Effie Harris Chilton. Her father was a contractor most of his life. And growing up on Montgomery Street in Reidsville, Chilton was surrounded by plenty of her mother’s Moricle family relatives.
Although she hasn’t retained many childhood memories, Stella does still recall that the street in front of her family home was mud.
“Horses was all there was, then cars came,” Stella said.
Her father’s large family helped instill Stella with the love of music as a young girl. Pretty often, musical relatives would gather in the Chilton home and perform for the family and friends. The musicians sat in a circle and each played a different instrument. After one or two songs, they handed their instruments to the person next to them and continued on since all of them were talented multi-instrumentalists, Stella said, noting that the tunes often drew neighbors to gather outside for a listen.
“Everybody was always there and I loved it,” Stella’s daughter Gower said. “I think it was because they could play anything.”
Since Stella’s mother, “Miss Effie” to most who knew her, taught piano to hundreds of children in the area, it was only natural that her only daughter played the keys, as well as the mandolin and accordion.
Going about her business
After graduating from Reidsville High School, Stella enrolled in Wooten and McClung’s Business School. For several years after graduation, she worked at Farm Security, which became Farm Bureau Insurance. She would go on to work at the American Tobacco Company by the time she married.
As a young woman, Stella enjoyed spending time with a large group of friends, most of whom lived in her neighborhood, she said. And the group of chums often traveled to the mountains or the coast in several cars.
One time when they were driving down a country road, Elton Somers spotted a field of ripe watermelons. Pulling over, he challenged the girls to steal some of the fruits from the vine. And just as the young women were picking, a farmer ran out his door, shooting his gun.
Terrified, the girls dropped their watermelons and headed to the car. But Stella’s friend Rebecca Stanley clutched her melon until she was safely back in the car.
“We busted ours,” Stella said, with a laugh, adding it was several weeks before Elton admitted his prank. He had prearranged with the farmer to shoot in the air as he chased after the unsuspecting “thieves.” Of course, Somers had to pay for all busted melons.
Stella’s first serious boyfriend was Ernest Lynn who eventually married someone else and moved next door to the Chilton house.
Meeting Claude
In 1946, Stella was visiting her close friend Matilda “Pete” Yount who was dating Claude Somers. Eventually, Stella found herself spending more time with Claude whose family lived on Walnut Street several blocks south of the Moricles and a block almost directly in front of the Barnes Street Chilton home.
Seven years later, Pete served as a bridesmaid when the Stella and Claude married on Aug. 7, 1943, at First Christian Church in Reidsville. The church would later be called the Congregational Christian Church.
The couple only went as far as High Point for their honeymoon, Stella said, because Claude’s brothers, Jim, Johnny and Clarence (“Shug”) were home on leave from the service and the bridegroom wanted to spend as much time as possible with them.
At the time, Claude, a U.S. Army staff sergeant himself, was stationed at Camp Carson, Colo., where the newlyweds made their first home after their nuptials.
The new bride quickly learned she couldn’t hang her clothes on the line to dry because the dry climate’s winds made them dirty.
Stella laughed as he recalled the first time she attempted to make fried chicken and gravy for Claude’s dinner, having never cooked before.
By the time he got home, the gravy was a solid mass, but he ate it without complaining. But years later he enjoyed telling everyone about the hard gravy, Stella said.
Back home
After returning home from Colorado, the couple lived with Stella’s parents until the couple built a home on the lot behind them.
Claude was a brick mason and soon gained a reputation for the handsome rock houses he built. A number of them still stand in and around Reidsville, including the Dyer home on the corner of Barnes and Walker streets. However, Stella said he didn’t like working with rocks “because it was hard on him.”
In September 1944, their first son, Claude Jr., was born. He was followed by John Edward and Jean Carolyn. Seven years later, their last baby was born. Although they had a name planned for the child, Jean Carolyn insisted her new little sister share her name. Nothing could change Jean Carolyn’s mind, so Stella and Claude compromised and dubbed the baby Gloria Jean.
Grand family
Today, Stella has 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Later in her life, Stella worked as a payroll clerk in Greensboro, the Rockingham County Arts Center in Reidsville and served as a volunteer at the front desk of Annie Penn Hospital for many years until age 91.
In 1964, when Stella’s father Edd built the E.& E. Ceramic Shop addition onto their home, Stella became its bookkeeper and helped teach classes.
Today, many of those customers still cherish the bright green ceramic Christmas trees adorned with tiny, colorful Christmas lights they made at the studio. And they display the family heirlooms each Christmas.
Stella was busy before she wed as “Pocohontas” president of the Daughters of Pocahontas. In the late 1950s, representatives from the American Business Woman’s Association (ABWA) contacted The Reidsville Review, asking for recommendations for someone to help them organize a chapter in Reidsville.
The paper’s leaders suggested Stella and her mother, and before long, the ABWA took roots in the community. That original ABWA chapter is still active with several members and former members among those attending Stella’s birthday celebration.
In 1964, Stella was named Reidsville Charter Chapter ABWA Woman of The Year, and she would receive the award several more times over the next few years. Stella and Miss Effie made many trips to ABWA conventions across the country. And Stella’s children remember participating in fund-raising events for the ABWA.
Claude and Stella were also active members of the Congregational Christian Church. While Miss Effie played the organ, Stella sang in the choir and taught Sunday School and youth classes. The family helped raise money for the church’s new education building on Montgomery Street.
When the congregation had outgrown the Montgomery Street building, they built Grace Fellowship Church on South Park Drive and Claude and Stella moved with them.
Focus on family
Family was the main focus of Stella’s life. After the death of her father, she and Claude moved into her parent’s home and their daughter Gloria and her husband Bob took over the smaller house where they raised their children, twins Scott and Kimberly, and Herman “Doc” Gower II.
Claude Jr. became a self-employed contractor and married Shelby Somers. They built a home on Drum Road where their daughters, Angela Leonard and Christy Mitchell were born.
John Edward married Pam Lester. He retired from Burlington Industries and later became a consultant for another business, traveling often to Australia. John and Pam are parents to Joseph Somers, Heather Bare, and Patrick Somers.
Jean Carolyn kept the Somers family name when she married Danny Somers. They had three children, Penny Mora, Ricky and Tracy. After Jean and Danny divorced, she moved to California where her children eventually joined her.
Concerned about picking up the dreaded COVID-19 virus through traveling, Jean and her family decided not to fly home for the recent celebration.
Gloria retired from Proctor and Gamble five years ago. She and Bob lived at Morehead City for a number of years but recently moved to Trinity to be closer to Stella and their children. Their daughter, Kimberly, passed away Sept. 14.
Put on your dancing shoes
After their children were married, Claude told Stella he had always wanted to learn to dance. So the couple enrolled in ballroom dance classes at Arthur Murray Studio in Greensboro and became very adept at dancing.
They often entertained family and friends and Stella said the waltz was her favorite dance.
After Claude’s death in 1994, Stella never remarried, explaining “There was only one Claude and he was the love of my life.”
Stella stayed in her home until she was discovered about four years ago by her son John after having had a stroke. Until that illness, she had rarely had to take medicine, she said.
Shortly after, she moved to Penn Center where she suffered another stroke.
“The good Lord has blessed me,” she said when asked about her long life.