Stella sees a century: Somers celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends

An only child surrounded by family

Born Feb. 6, 1922, Stella was the only child of Edd and Effie Harris Chilton. Her father was a contractor most of his life. And growing up on Montgomery Street in Reidsville, Chilton was surrounded by plenty of her mother’s Moricle family relatives.

Although she hasn’t retained many childhood memories, Stella does still recall that the street in front of her family home was mud.

“Horses was all there was, then cars came,” Stella said.

Her father’s large family helped instill Stella with the love of music as a young girl. Pretty often, musical relatives would gather in the Chilton home and perform for the family and friends. The musicians sat in a circle and each played a different instrument. After one or two songs, they handed their instruments to the person next to them and continued on since all of them were talented multi-instrumentalists, Stella said, noting that the tunes often drew neighbors to gather outside for a listen.

“Everybody was always there and I loved it,” Stella’s daughter Gower said. “I think it was because they could play anything.”