Take steps to ensure a successful fall garden

Many avid gardeners have already planted their fall gardens of peas, lettuce, Swiss chard, kale, turnips and other greens and are happily awaiting their bounty.
While planting for summer gardens starts before the weather gets too hot, planting and early growing conditions for fall gardens started with the extreme heat of July and August.
Care should be taken to reduce the stress from the heat of these summer months, as well as September heat, to grow the healthiest plants possible to tolerate cool weather. Rockingham County’s first frost date is typically in the last week of October, with freezes in the beginning of November some years.
Kathryn Holmes, extension agent, North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Rockingham County, shared some tips for making sure your fall garden is a success. The Rockingham County Cooperative Extension brings research-based information to clients.
“As an agricultural extension agent who covers forestry, beekeeping, ornamental horticulture, consumer horticulture and youth horticulture, I try to assist people using and understanding research,” Holmes said. “My main focus is on helping commercial horticulture businesses use research-based information to be profitable.”
Fall garden tips
1.Water is very important for fall gardens. When they are first planted, the seeds or transplants need water almost every day to get established well in the heat.
Once the plants are growing, watering at the base in the morning will help reduce foliage diseases and water stress. Blossom end rot of tomatoes, peppers and other vegetables is caused by uneven moisture uptake.
Finally, when the first colder weather begins, moist soil will aid in retaining heat longer, and properly watered plants are less vulnerable to cold damage. Do not have any low areas that will collect water during heavy afternoon thunderstorms. Plants like a consistent amount of water, so waiting for rain is not always a good practice.
2. Protect fall vegetables from wildlife. Deer fences are still necessary, as plants will have less time to outgrow deer grazing. Groundhogs can do a great deal of damage in a short time, too.
3. Pest control is important for a fall garden.
Do not let the weeds grow and compete with your vegetables for air, light and water.
Scout the fall garden almost daily for insects and diseases. Insects and diseases can be more of a problem in a fall garden, as their populations have built up over the spring and summer. Many insects can be hand removed.
4. Cover plants when frost and cooler temperatures are forecast. Frost cloths and sheets (not plastic tarps) can be draped over plants and held in place with bricks to offer a little protection. Some gardeners use removable low tunnels to extend the fall growing season. Be sure to remove or ventilate covering in warm, sunny daylight hours.
5. Hoe or cultivate your fall garden less. Cultivating can damage plant roots and increase plant stress. Hoe the weeds before a rain or irrigation if possible to result in less soil moisture loss in the heat. During the end of the fall garden season, cultivating can open the soil more letting the cooler air in to lower the soil temperatures when you are trying to retain heat.
6. Harvest all vegetables when ready. Many vegetable plants have higher yields when continuously harvested.
For more information on fall gardening, visit https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/central-north-carolina-planting-calendar-for-annual-vegetables-fruits-and-herbs or www.ces.ncsu.edu/rockingham.