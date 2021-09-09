Take steps to ensure a successful fall garden

Once the plants are growing, watering at the base in the morning will help reduce foliage diseases and water stress. Blossom end rot of tomatoes, peppers and other vegetables is caused by uneven moisture uptake.

Finally, when the first colder weather begins, moist soil will aid in retaining heat longer, and properly watered plants are less vulnerable to cold damage. Do not have any low areas that will collect water during heavy afternoon thunderstorms. Plants like a consistent amount of water, so waiting for rain is not always a good practice.

2. Protect fall vegetables from wildlife. Deer fences are still necessary, as plants will have less time to outgrow deer grazing. Groundhogs can do a great deal of damage in a short time, too.

3. Pest control is important for a fall garden.

Do not let the weeds grow and compete with your vegetables for air, light and water.

Scout the fall garden almost daily for insects and diseases. Insects and diseases can be more of a problem in a fall garden, as their populations have built up over the spring and summer. Many insects can be hand removed.