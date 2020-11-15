Teacher of the Year adapts to online learning

"I am continuing to seek out different ways to reach each of my students individually to make sure they are continuing to grow academically," she said. "I would definitely say that 'adaptation' is the best word to sum up the start of this school year."

In addition to teaching, Behe is also involved in her school's improvement team and has served as the testing coordinator for the past eight years.

A Rockingham County native, Behe is married to Matt Behe, and they have three sons - Cole, who is in eighth grade at Rockingham County Middle School; Connor, who is in fourth grade at Wentworth Elementary; and Camden, who is in kindergarten at Wentworth.

Behe loves staying active and being outdoors. Her husband trains hunting dogs, and the couple operates a hunting preserve with guided hunts. Most of her time, she said, is spent on the baseball field, as her boys play travel ball. In addition, Behe enjoys traveling and trying to visit as many states as possible.

"Family is important to us, an my husband and I are lucky and blessed to have our parents close by, which has been a saving grace, especially this year," she said.