Teacher of the Year believes schools need the community's support

REIDSVILLE— Rebecca Isley, Rockingham County’s 2022-23 Teacher of the Year, acquired an interest in problem solving from her mother, a science teacher, and her father, a chemist, but her desire to pursue teaching stemmed from the treatment of her brother in the school system.

Isley’s brother, Thomas, has Down syndrome, and Isley remembers when he was born that his condition was explained as a list of things he could or would never be able to do. When he started school, Isley watched his teachers work with him as if no such list of “can’t do’s” existed. As she got older, she realized the impact those observations of her brother’s teachers had on her and her decision to become a teacher.

“They (her brother’s teachers) had superhero faith in their students,” Isley said. “I aspire to make a difference in the life of my students the way his teachers did.”

Isley is a third-grade teacher at Monroeton Elementary School. She is a bit modest about the Teacher of the Year distinction and said she actually feels a bit overwhelmed and undeserving.

“Teacher of the Year is an odd phrase to me,” she said. “I am grateful for the encouragement but very aware I still have so much growing to do.”

In her third year as a teacher at Monroeton, Isley grew up in Alexandria, Va., receiving her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She taught fourth grade at Shiloh Elementary in Union County Schools before leaving teaching in 1998 to raise her family. Before returning as a classroom teacher in Rockingham County, she was a substitute teacher, working at many schools in the district.

“I knew I was not done teaching yet; I had more to give,” she said of her return to teaching. “I want to serve my community.”

Her husband, Alan Isley, attended Monroeton, where she now teaches.

“I get to work with some amazing educators who pour their heart into their students each day,” Isley said of working at Monroeton Elementary. “I am blessed to be surrounded by caring professionals who have chosen a calling as their career.”

Isley said her own philosophy about teaching stems from a quote credited to Theodore Roosevelt which states, “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”

“My own version may go, ‘Believe you can; you just haven’t yet,” with ‘yet’ being my favorite word,”Isley said. “In a beautiful way, it encompasses the belief that all things are possible.”

One of the things she enjoys most about teaching is the relationships she forms with students and their families.

“The moment a student realizes they are going beyond where they have been is to me when they begin to believe in themselves and take ownership,” Isley said. “It is bittersweet; they are growing up.”

Isley had not been back in the classroom as a full-time teacher long before the coronavirus pandemic hit and recalls that time period as difficult for teachers but even more so for students.

“I tried to make virtual school as normal as possible so my class did not miss out on time with each other or learning,” she said.

Today, she said she can see the results of the pandemic on her students.

“We have a lot of work to do, and families need the support of the community to get back what we all lost during the lockdowns,” Isley said.

Isley said that anyone interested in helping should contact their local school and ask how they can help.

“The community is the end user of the product public schools produce,” she said. “The support of the community and families is needed.”

Isley and her husband have three children, Ben, 24, who serves in the Air Force; Nate, 22, a student at NC State University; and Cade, 21, a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

In addition to spending time with her family, Isley enjoys working with the youth at her church and taking a group to summer camp each year.

Now that Isley has been named Rockingham County’s Teacher of the Year, she advances to the regional competition and will participate in interviews this month.

Her goal as she looks ahead is to continue to serve her community and work with students.

“I have been blessed that I feel a calling to give back to others in any way I can,” she said.