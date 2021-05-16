Team Reidsville Together and #MaskUp help the community during time of need

Support at the community level was critical, especially as information from the CDC continued to change. Public service announcements were disseminated to Reidsville residents on several platforms as a way to help slow the spread, including TV, radio, print and social media outlets, and the Reidsville CodeRed system.

“There were three or four of us focusing on getting to businesses and nonprofits, and just building community awareness and relationships,” Charaba says. “We knew that this was going to be a struggle for our community, so the more that we could partner together and work together to get the message out, the better.”

“This group wanted to make sure that we were trying to help our community conduct business but do it in a safe manner,” Sawyer says.

Financial contributions from the RAF, the City of Reidsville, James Austin Health Center, and the Chamber Commerce, as well as grants awarded to the Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Chamber, went a long way in being able to support the community during this time.

“We do a lot of work with people,” Charaba says. “I think, yes, the money is part of what part of our work. But it’s not all of it.”