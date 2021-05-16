Team Reidsville Together and #MaskUp help the community during time of need

It takes a village to meet the needs of a struggling community during a pandemic.
The Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, the Reidsville Area Foundation, the City of Reidsville and others pulled together in a time of crisis to help businesses stay afloat and boost public safety.
Two major initiatives — Team Reidsville Together and #MaskUp — made a big impact on the area and its residents.
The innovative Team Reidsville Together Project, a buy-one, get-one gift certificate program, came together early in the pandemic. For every dollar spent on a gift card to a local business, matching funds went to local nonprofits.
The collaboration came together quickly.
“We didn’t wait around until business started failing,” says Jeff Garstka, economic development director for the City of Reidsville.
Soon $15,000 was flowing into local businesses, and another $15,000 went to such agencies as Reidsville Outreach Center, Salvation Army of Rockingham County and Aging, Disability and Transit Services of Rockingham County.
“We were able to get cash directly infused into the businesses that were hurting — either shut down or at half-capacity — and then matched that with a grant that put money into the nonprofits providing food to families in need,” says Reidsville Chamber of Commerce President Diane Sawyer.
Reidsville Area Foundation, with gift from MVP Southgate, provided the matching grant.
“We all live here. We’re part of the community,” says Dawn Charaba, executive director of Reidsville Area Foundation. “So not only do we want to invest in our community, but we want to build those partnerships and those connections to be part of it.”
Cone Health Annie Penn Hospital was another key player in supporting the Team Reidsville Together campaign.
In May of 2020, the organization celebrated its 90th anniversary. Normally, the milestone would have included a big party with residents, state and local dignitaries and Cone Health leadership.
But with COVID numbers on the rise, they had to cancel any plans for getting together.
“Instead of spending money on a big party, we invested thousands of dollars into local companies by purchasing gift cards for staff gifts through the Team Reidsville Together program,” says Jessie Meador, director of community outreach, marketing and volunteer services at Annie Penn.
“Not only did our local companies receive funds to stay open through this program; the dollars were matched by local grants to help feed members of our community through ADTS, Salvation Army, and the Reidsville Outreach Center,” Meador says. “ It was really a special way to honor Annie Penn Hospital and the memory of our namesake, Annie Spencer Penn, during the pandemic.”
Building on the success of the first project, Team Reidsville #MaskUp Project was born.
This effort combined two great yet diverse needs — protecting the community’s health and getting the 2020 Census completed.
“We ordered enough masks to give one mask to every Reidsville citizen,” Garstka says.
The Chamber of Commerce worked with the James Austin Health Center to train businesses, nonprofits, and various associations on pandemic best practices for reopening. They put together and distributed business kits that included window decals, masks and hand sanitizer.
“We coordinated with James Austin Health Center to offer consulting for businesses who wanted to help create a plan,” Charaba says. “So for them, having the ability to spend an hour to get the help that they needed to know, things like, ‘What does it look like if staff tests positive? What do I do? How do I work with the Health Department?’”
Additionally, the Reidsville Police Department and several partner organizations helped deliver masks to residential areas lacking consistent and reliable transportation.
Masks were distributed in high-traffic areas, Garstka says, and a kiosk was set up where people could get a mask and complete the Census.
“We really hyped up the Census thing,” he says. “We wanted the highest, most accurate count” to make sure the growing community is appropriately served, he says.
Support at the community level was critical, especially as information from the CDC continued to change. Public service announcements were disseminated to Reidsville residents on several platforms as a way to help slow the spread, including TV, radio, print and social media outlets, and the Reidsville CodeRed system.
“There were three or four of us focusing on getting to businesses and nonprofits, and just building community awareness and relationships,” Charaba says. “We knew that this was going to be a struggle for our community, so the more that we could partner together and work together to get the message out, the better.”
“This group wanted to make sure that we were trying to help our community conduct business but do it in a safe manner,” Sawyer says.
Financial contributions from the RAF, the City of Reidsville, James Austin Health Center, and the Chamber Commerce, as well as grants awarded to the Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Chamber, went a long way in being able to support the community during this time.
“We do a lot of work with people,” Charaba says. “I think, yes, the money is part of what part of our work. But it’s not all of it.”
Community leaders praised the teamwork of the many groups and individuals that helped Team Reidsville Together and #MaskUp succeed.
“I’m proud of the efforts and grateful to all of the businesses for working to stay innovative and relevant” amid the changing landscape, Garstka says.
“Reidsville did a great job of controlling what we could control,” Garstka says. That includes residents embracing mask-wearing and other safety measures, he says.
“It’s reassuring to know that there’s still good happenings going on and still teamwork being done behind the scenes, especially during a time, again, when everything was so tumultuous,” Charaba says. “There was just this feeling of reassurance and sort of faith in humanity again, at least a little bit, with so much out of control.”
