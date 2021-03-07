Teenager recalls memorable moment at the White House

On July 1, Amonie, her sister Ana, a 10th-grader at RCHS, twin brothers Lance and Alan, 10, and mother Karen walked the first few miles with the two men. They also checked on them for several days until they reached Lynchburg, Va., then joined them again in Washington for the final three miles to the White House.

From the beginning, Wayne Jenkins said they hoped Trump would recognize Sharpe’s venture but had no idea of the plans or extent of the program.

After they and other walk supporters completed the final leg of the walk to the White House that morning, they waited in the East Room for the ceremony to start.

They were surprised when the U.S. Marine Corps band heralded their arrival and performed until Trump arrived to greet Sharpe.

Second Lady Karen Pence and Gold Star Mothers escorted Sharpe the short distance to the White House along lines of supporters, including the Jenkins family, waving American flags.

“When that was over, we were all standing in line,” Wayne Jenkins said. As Trump started back to the White House, he turned around and asked Sharpe if those in line were his support team. When told they were, Trump motioned to the team, inviting them to join him for a group photo.