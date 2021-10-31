The Pride of Morehead Marching Band excited to be back on the field in new uniforms

While the band’s previous uniforms were not extremely old, as they were purchased 10 years ago, Hines said the growth of the band in recent years created a desire to return the band to a more traditional style. The older uniform style was also not being made any longer, so new uniforms were necessary as the band grew.

Hines approved the new uniforms in January of 2020 and received them in June 2020, but the pandemic kept them hidden away in storage until this fall. Hines said he and the band reviewed several styles of uniforms to replace the old ones, with some being more modern, while others were more traditional.

“The band unanimously voted on the traditional style, and that is what version you see today,” he said.

Hines said another reason the band needed new uniforms was because the older ones were in poor condition.

“The older uniforms were starting to look rough,” he said.

The predominant color of the older jackets was white, and they were starting to fade, and some had also fallen victim to mildew. The old shakos, which were also white, were hard to keep clean and were starting to show wear, too. Band parents had worked tirelessly during the last regular season to clean and repair the uniforms, but some were beyond hope.