The Pride of Morehead Marching Band excited to be back on the field in new uniforms

When Morehead High School Director of Bands Nathaniel Hines saw his students in their new marching band uniforms for the first time, he got a little emotional and had to leave the room for a minute to compose himself.
“It wasn’t simply because they were in the new uniform, but it was due to 19 months of our program being in limbo” because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hines said. “These kids have been through so much and had been deprived of performing for so long.”
Drum major Hanna Meeks had similar emotions.
“Words can’t even begin to describe the feelings I had the first time I saw everyone standing in the band room together in uniform,” she said. “This is a huge step for the band and for the upcoming events that we have been invited to.”
Morehead High School, founded in 1952, is a school with a rich history, and Hines wanted the new uniforms to reflect the program’s history.
“The new uniform reflects the traditions of the band and the school and also pays homage to uniforms the band had used many years before,” Hines said. “They more closely resemble the first uniforms issued to the Morehead Band back when the school opened, as well as the uniforms used in the ‘90s.”
The initial plan was to use the new uniforms for the 2020 marching season, however, because of the pandemic, the plan was put on hold for more than a year.
The Pride of Morehead Marching Band, 70 members strong, proudly debuted their new look this year for Homecoming. Scarlet red and black, the new uniform jackets are more breathable than the old ones, and they also have the zipper in front like a normal jacket, which makes the jackets easier to put on and take off. The shakos (aka hats) are black with red feathered plumes. The drum major uniform is all black.
“Homecoming is a very busy week for any school, and it was no less for us,” Hines said. “All of us, though, were very excited for Friday, October 1st because we knew that we would be performing at a pep rally, the homecoming parade and, of course, the football game.”
The performance day started around 1 p.m., and band members were dismissed from class to come to the band room to get ready. Meeks and other leaders in the band teamed up to keep Hines in his office until every member was in full uniform. Meeks then brought the band to attention and called Hines to come inspect them.
“To finally have them all back and see them all in their new uniforms, it brought out a lot of emotion,” Hines said.
The students, also, were very happy and proud to finally wear the uniforms, and many of the seniors were emotional like Hines.
“We have great kids at Morehead, and our band students are terrific,” Hines said. “They are very hardworking and proud of their band.”
While the band’s previous uniforms were not extremely old, as they were purchased 10 years ago, Hines said the growth of the band in recent years created a desire to return the band to a more traditional style. The older uniform style was also not being made any longer, so new uniforms were necessary as the band grew.
Hines approved the new uniforms in January of 2020 and received them in June 2020, but the pandemic kept them hidden away in storage until this fall. Hines said he and the band reviewed several styles of uniforms to replace the old ones, with some being more modern, while others were more traditional.
“The band unanimously voted on the traditional style, and that is what version you see today,” he said.
Hines said another reason the band needed new uniforms was because the older ones were in poor condition.
“The older uniforms were starting to look rough,” he said.
The predominant color of the older jackets was white, and they were starting to fade, and some had also fallen victim to mildew. The old shakos, which were also white, were hard to keep clean and were starting to show wear, too. Band parents had worked tirelessly during the last regular season to clean and repair the uniforms, but some were beyond hope.
“The newer uniforms, though, they are custom made to us and are a traditional military style that will be much easier to maintain and replace,” Hines said. “They are made of better material and are easier for the band members to wear.”
Hines said the response has been very positive.
“People love the look,” he said.
The marching band also debuted new shields to replace their old banner. In addition, the band room was recently renovated.
“Along with the revamp of the department, the new uniforms just make it all come together,” Meeks said. “I am so proud of my director and fellow classmates for all of the hard work that they have put in and it just coming together better than ever after all we have had to deal with due to the pandemic.”
The Pride of Morehead recently performed at Martinsville Speedway and are excited about their invitation to perform in the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade Nov. 24 in Charlotte, which draws more than 100,000 spectators.
“This is a big deal for us, and we intend to represent Morehead High, Eden and Rockingham County well in this televised event,” Hines said. “It’s the fourth largest holiday parade in the country, and we are very excited to be going.”
Looking forward, Hines hopes the marching band can return to participating in competitions next year, and he is contemplating adding majorettes.
“We plan to continue representing our school and community to the best of our abilities in the most positive way,” Hines said. “Hopefully, our family will continue to grow along the way.”