Todd Hurst named Rockingham Co. Tax Administrator

WENTWORTH — Todd Hurst has been named Rockingham County Tax Administrator, a promotion that followed his role as appointed interim Tax Administrator in July, county officials announced in a news release.

A lifelong resident of Rockingham County, Hurst is a 1987 graduate of John Motley Morehead High School and he graduated in 1990 from Rockingham Community College with his associate of applied science degree in business administration.

Before coming to work for the county, Hurst worked in finance around Rockingham County. In the spring of 2007, Hurst began his career with the county in the tax office. Over the last 15 years, he has held several positions within the department, including Tax Appraiser, Senior Tax Appraiser, Tax Chief Appraiser, Tax Appraisal Supervisor and most recently, the interim post.

“I have loved working here,'' Hurst said. “I am thankful for this opportunity to lead our Tax Department. I hope the department and the residents of Rockingham County see how much I care about the responsibilities I have been trusted with.”

“We are excited to have Todd take on this role,” said County Manager Lance Metzler.

“When we appointed him in his interim title a few months ago we knew he would succeed. I am proud of the work he has done thus far and I look forward to see him continue to lead our Tax Department.”

Hurst has been married to his wife, Shelia, for nearly 30 years. They have one son, Matthew. The three have called Eden home for most of their lives. Along with spending time with his family and friends, Todd enjoys college football and attending Osborne Baptist Church in Eden.