Tornado damages home of Wentworth official: 'It was the scariest thing I have ever gone through '

WENTWORTH — As Evelyn Conner huddled on the steps in her basement Friday night, dirt, leaves and debris whirled around her and she covered her head and prayed.

“It was the scariest thing I have ever gone through and the worst experience that I’ve gone through,” said Conner, the vice mayor of Wentworth, on Monday night after spending the day assessing damages to the dream home she and her husband, Sonny, built on his family’s land off N.C. 87.

The powerful EF1 tornado tore through the Conner’s property shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. It was over in minutes, but the Conners were stranded in their home for the next 24 hours. No one could get to them and they couldn’t get out because fallen and entangled trees were stacked high and blocked the entire road, the Conners said.

The Blacksburg, Va.-based office of the National Weather Service, which monitors Rockingham County, said the tornado that touched down here had maximum winds of 110 mph. The projected wind speeds of an EF1 tornado are between 73-112 mph, meaning Friday’s storm was intense and close to being considered a stronger EF2.

According to the NWS, the tornado traveled 7.9 miles, starting on Sunset View Road and ending just north of the US-29 Business and Crutchfield Road intersection in Reidsville. The tornado was reportedly 300 yards wide at its broadest measure.

Emergency Management Services Director Rodney Cates said it appears the system made its first impact southwest of Wentworth, then touched down again just northeast of the township.

The Blacksburg NWS office sent a team of meteorologists to the area over the weekend to survey the damage and determine if a tornado or straight-line winds caused the damage. Other members of Emergency Management are conducting “windshield assessments” of damaged areas as well.

With their police scanner on, the Conner couple watched the weather channel on television and monitored updates as the storm approached.

“When I heard them mention Settle Bridge Road and County Home Road, I grabbed my little emergency bag that I kept packed and said: ‘it’s time to go’,” Evelyn Conner said, noting she saw trees blowing down. She and her husband stayed downstairs for several minutes, glancing up toward the sunroom.

When it hit, things started falling and breaking and the Conners heard the trees cracking and breaking and hitting the sunroom, Evelyn Conner said.

“When I started hearing the noise, I sat down in the floor and started praying,'' she said.

Next, Conner said she heard the wind start swirling. Its force blew open the French doors to her sunroom, above the basement staircase.

At the bottom of the stairwell, Conner watched as leaves, insulation and dirt bounced about upstairs, then the debris started blowing downstairs.

Suddenly, the wind noise stopped, but Conner said she continued to hear trees limbs pop and crack.

“When it did calm down and I turned my head to look at the walls in the enclosed stairwell, I could see punctures and there was a screw in the sheet rock that had come halfway out. I knew it was forceful,” she said.

“It was still disbelief, and I dreaded going upstairs to see the damage,” Conner said. The first thing she saw was the large windows sitting in the sunroom floor. Out the window, she saw trees lying on the rooftop to her left.

“I kept finding things that were in one room and now they were in the other rooms,” Conner said, noting she had placed birthday cards addressed to church members born in the month of May on her office desk.

“I found them in different areas at the other end of the house,'' Conner said. "I’ve been finding stuff that was in the back way down in the front yard."

“It took me hours before I could get up the nerve to walk back to the master bedroom and bathroom,” Conner said. “I was still trying to take in everything that had happened.”

After the storm, the Conners’ son tried to get to them on foot, but it was too dark and he was forced to turn back.

Stuck, the Conners rested in recliners in their den but were afraid to go to sleep because they were concerned their roof might collapse in the night.

Early Saturday morning, their daughter-in-law, a nurse, arrived with her backpack.

It took her more than an hour to trek less than an eighth of a mile to her in-laws, Conner said.

About midday Saturday, Wentworth firefighter Larry Terrell also made it to the Conner house on foot.

Determined to get to them, he tried coming in on the back side, climbing over the collapsed trees, but he fell and gave up the method. A creative Terrell phoned Evelyn and told her to bring a pan outdoors and bang on it so he could determine which direction to come.

Terrell eventually arrived.

Considering the large volume of debris, the group decided to wait for a bulldozer because they couldn’t remove it by themselves with chain saws.

Trees covered most of their vehicles, but they were able to get one out once the rescuers arrived. It was close to dark by the time they finished clearing the path.

For several months before the storm, Evelyn had planned to go to the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina to enjoy NASCAR races for the weekend, but on Friday, at the last minute, she decided to cancel.

“It was a Godsend that I stayed home,” she said. “I just know the Good Lord spared us.”

