Toy donations needed for third annual Operation Christmas Cheer

It’s not too late to donate toys for this year’s Operation Christmas Cheer.

New, unopened toys, as well as hygiene items, can still be dropped off at locations across the county until the end of this week.

Sponsored by the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Rockingham County Chapter of the Firefighters Burned Children Fund, Operation Christmas Cheer is an effort to send toys to children at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center Children’s Unit. This is the third year that toys have been collected.

In the last two years, enough toys were collected to fill a 16-foot enclosed trailer front to back, top to bottom. Operation Christmas Cheer co-chairperson Melissa Joyce said she hopes to fill a trailer, or two, again this year.

“We have continued yearly because there is such a benefit to the families and patients while they are in the burn unit,” said Melissa Joyce, Deputy Fire Marshall. “Last year, we received notification about a family benefiting from the donations a day after we delivered them.”

Like the past two years, Joyce hopes the project will have a fire escort when the toys are transported to the hospital in early December, and she would love for the EMS and police to be a part of the escort, as well.

According to the burn center’s website, the center admits an average of 1,600 patients each year, in coordination with the UNC Children’s Hospital. Joyce hopes the toy drive helps remind people of the dangers of fire.

“We know it destroys property, but it can leave a lifetime of scars on people who get burned…physical scars and mental scars,” she said. “I hope the burn victims and families that benefit from this drive know that people care about them.”

Joyce, assistant fire marshal, and Jeremy Shelton, assistant fire marshal, came up with the idea for Operation Christmas Year in 2020 as COVID-19 put the brakes on many events and projects. The two had discovered that the fire department that usually held a toy drive near Chapel Hill was not going to be able to do it because of the pandemic, and they did not want the children to miss out.

“It was such a great success collecting, and the toys were so well received at the hospital that we wanted to make it an annual event,” Joyce said.

Both members of the Rockingham County Chapter of the North Carolina Firefighter’s Burned Children Fund, Joyce and Shelton have been able to see the benefits of delivering toys to these children. The toys are also distributed to children whose parents are hospitalized. Burns take a toll on a body in a multitude of ways, both physically and emotionally.

“Healing from burns is a long, drawn out process,” Joyce said. “We want patients (adults and children) to focus on healing and not wondering if they will be getting or giving birthday presents or gifts for the holidays.”

In addition to toys, the hospital is also accepting therapy and hygiene items. Joyce said she has already received calls from several fire departments needing extra boxes for the toys and items.

“The entire Fire Marshall’s Office and all the fire departments in the county are extremely supportive, as well as businesses and residents,” Joyce said. “This is not an event that we do ourselves; we all put in the work for it.”

Joyce has been able to participate in the delivery of the toys each year and said the appreciation and gratefulness shown makes her realize how fortunate she is to be a part of an event that makes a difference to so many people.

“The burn unit has been extremely receptive and appreciative of the donations,” she said “While the toys are being unloaded, their entire staff will rotate out to assist and always expresses their gratitude.”

Joyce hopes to be able to continue Operation Christmas Cheer for many years to come.

“In fact, I hope to be able to get enough donations that we can make a trip in the summer for a delivery, also,” she said.