Toy drive a big success

A caravan of Rockingham County fire squads, county vehicles and a packed trailer filled to the brim with toys was a site to behold on a recent December day as it made its way to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center Children's Unit in Chapel Hill.
All were on hand to cheer and support the Rockingham County Fire Marshal Office's Operation Christmas Cheer in its effort to collect toys from the community for children in need. Toys for all ages were packed front to back in an enclosed 16-foot trailer and delivered on Dec. 10.
"This was an event that was successful for all who were involved in it," said Melissa Joyce, assistant fire marshal. "We felt it would be more meaningful if everyone could see how appreciative the burn center was of the donations and how important it is to them."
Seven vehicles joined the caravan to Chapel Hill, with an additional 10 large fire trucks taking part in the procession to the Guilford County line.
"Fire personnel have a sense of wanting to help others that words often cannot describe," said Jeremy Shelton, assistant fire marshal.
The first toy drive sponsored by the Fire Marshal's Office was the brainchild of Joyce and Shelton. The two had discussed the cancellation of so many holiday events, including their volunteer fire department dinner, for which they had purchased toys and stocking stuffers, and they decided to sponsor a toy drive.
"Our county fire departments have recently started a Rockingham County Chapter of NC Firefighter's Burned Children Fund," Joyce said. "Both of us assistant fire marshals are involved with that chapter and have been to state meetings and have seen personally the needs that the burn unit has for both children and adults who receive care there."
Fire departments, local businesses, organizations and individuals collected a variety of toys, ranging from baby toys to craft sets to bicycles. In addition, a number of therapy items were also donated, including pull-up bars, lip therapy and comb/brush sets. An anonymous donor gave seven boxes of handmade toys.
"Our goal in the fire service is to try and prevent fire injuries, but injuries still happen and affect people physically, mentally and emotionally," Shelton said. "These toys not only bring joy to children, but they also provide therapy for them."
Because of COVID-19, members of the caravan were not allowed in the hospital as they delivered the toys, but staff and families came out to meet them and receive the donations.
The toys will be distributed to families of children undergoing care, as well as children of adults being treated. According to Joyce and Shelton, the burn center at Chapel Hill provides care to 500 to 600 children a year receiving inpatient and outpatient care, with anywhere from two to 12 treated in their ICU burn unit at a time. Joyce and Shelton believe when someone is hospitalized with a burn injury, the focus needs to be on healing and recovery.
"Oftentimes, parents do not have the money or means for Christmas or birthdays due to those circumstances," Joyce said. "These donations provide an avenue for parents to still be able to provide for their children, and the children still feel like life is somewhat normal."
Operation Christmas Cheer was so successful that the Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office hopes to make it an annual event.
"It gives you a sense of feeling that even in the darkest days, something small, like a toy for a child or a gift a parent can give a child, can make all the difference in the world," Shelton said.
Joyce wholeheartedly agreed.
"It brings a smile to my face and tears to my eyes to see how embracing and supporting this community is," she said.
