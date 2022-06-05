Tradition of service: Wilson delivers to the military, the bench and community

EDEN - From the summer of 2019 to the summer of 2020, Ed and Laurie Wilson and their family lived in a house overlooking the Hudson River in New York.

Wilson, the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge serving Rockingham County, spent that time teaching Military and Constitutional Law at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, where all cadets must take the course.

While in New York and away from their regular Rockingham County schools, the four Wilson children attended local schools, the oldest in high school in the town of Highland Falls, N.Y., while the other three children attended a school on the West Point campus.

“The Rockingham County Public schools had prepared them well, and they did well,” said Wilson, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve.

“It was fun being in New York,” Wilson said. “We could drive to Manhattan and be in Times Square in an hour and 15 minutes.”

Wilson, who grew up in Winston-Salem is the son of Ed Wilson, Sr., 99, a native of Rockingham County, who retired from teaching at Wake Forest.

Wilson’s mother Emily, 82, is a writer and the couple still lives in Winston-Salem.

At R.J. Reynolds High School, Wilson, a 1984 graduate, played sports and was involved in Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout in 1982.

He says he has never forgotten a sign posted outside the Scoutmasters’ Lounge at Camp Raven Knob near Mt. Airy which reads: “Through these portals pass the greatest men on earth.”

“My Scoutmaster, Howard Shields, was certainly one of those men,” the judge said. Today, Wilson continues tradition as a Scoutmaster of Troop 567 at Leaksville United Methodist Church.

College days

Enrolling at the University of Virginia, Wilson majored in history, where his favorite professor was William Wright Abbot, the editor and archivist who compiled “The Washington Papers,” which chronicled the life of President George Washington.

Wilson wrote his senior thesis under Abbot and still treasures the letter Abbott sent him in 1992 after Wilson told him was moving to Eden to practice law.

“Being the servant of the law in a small southern town can call forth every ounce of a man’s idealism and put into play all of his political skills over a lifetime,” Abbot wrote. “One pays the price, and the rewards are limited, but one’s talents and energy are used.”

Said Wilson: “It’s practically the wisest thing anyone has ever said to me.’’

Shortly before Abbot died, he gave Wilson his personal set of over 60 volumes of the “The Washington Papers.’’

Following college, Wilson worked for N.C. Sen. Terry Sanford in Washington before attending Wake Forest Law School.

Not long after graduating from law school in 1993, Wilson met his wife, Laurie, who was working on her master’s degree in education at Wake Forest.

They married in 2001 and are parents of Buddy, Harry, Maria and Eleanor.

After law school and a one-year fellowship at the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, Wilson’s Uncle Warren Wilson in Eden, encouraged his nephew to talk to Eden attorney Joe Maddrey about a job.

“Joe hired me, and I had nine of the best years of my life practicing at Maddrey, Wilson, Etringer and Smith,” Wilson said.

Maddrey hired Wilson to do real estate legal work, but said the first time he took the young attorney to the deed vault to teach him to search a title, Wilson’s eyes glazed over.

“Instead of real estate law, I loved being in court,” Wilson said, noting he liked the satisfaction of winning a trial. “There was nothing like it,” he said.

“But more than that, I liked the overall feeling of helping people, usually in their time of need.’’

Becoming a judge

In those nine years, it never occurred to Wilson that he might become a judge until Superior Court Judge Peter McHugh retired in 2003.

“Many people encouraged me to try and get the appointment, and I was successful,” said Wilson who took the robes in 2003.

“It is different from being a lawyer” he said. “I really am making decisions that affect people’s lives.”

As a judge, Wilson has developed great respect for the jury system, he said.

“It is one of the greatest things about our country,” Wilson said. “It’s incredible to watch 12 people who do not know anything about a case come together and reach a decision, often a tough decision.”

After each trial, Wilson tries to go back and talk to the jury members who often are in tears from the emotional stress of deciding a defendant’s fate.

“But, I point out that they have really done their job. A group of 12 is really smart. Our system works. The jury system is one of the greatest things about our country and we have to protect it,” Wilson said.

Hearing cases across the state

Over the years, Wilson has held court in 56 counties.

“I have handled every kind of case: Death penalty, medical malpractice, you name it. I have been appointed by the current and former chief justices to handle some of the most difficult cases,’’ Wilson said.

“I try to remember each case is affecting a person. I might be in court every day, but that person may be coming for the only time in their life,’’ he said.

“Court is also an interesting place to watch the world. The most serious things happen there and the funniest things and everything in between. It is an honor to be able to do it.”

A pull toward the military

However, Wilson said that over the years he often regretted not being in the military. His father served in the Navy and two uncles in the Army in World War II.

“When September 11 happened, I felt compelled to join the Army,” Wilson said. Both Maddrey and Etringer were Vietnam veterans and encouraged Ed to join the service. Etringer, who died of cancer several years ago, had one son who went to West Point, and another who was appointed to the United States Naval Academy.

Also figuring prominently in his decision were the tales he remembers from the service of his father and uncles in WWII and in the Battle of the Bulge.

His Uncle Thomas Wilson was an airborne soldier at the Battle of the Bulge. He told the story of General Anthony McAuliffe’s response to the Germans’ request to the Americans to surrender: “Nuts!”

Uncle Warren Wilson fought under General George Patton with the Army’s 99th Infantry Division. He told of seeing Patton urinating into the Rhine as they crossed it, Wilson said.

“Did he actually see this?’’ his nephew mused. “I don’t know.”

Wilson’s father served on a destroyer ship escort vessel in the Navy during WWII. He was in the Pacific awaiting the invasion of the Japanese mainland when Truman orderd the drop of the atomic bomb.

Joining the Army Reserve

Wilson was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the Army Reserve as a Judge Advocate General on March 20, 2002, and has had many great assignments, mostly at Fort Jackson, S.C., and at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

“In some ways what I liked best was helping soldiers with their legal issues” Wilson said. “Usually that meant going to their mobilization stations to prepare their wills before they deployed.”

In 2011, Wilson was called to a year of active duty as the chief of operational law at the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg. In the summers of 2017 and 2018, he was assigned to teach at West Point, then was asked to return for the 2019-2020 school year.

Return in 2021 to West Point

Last summer, Wilson returned to teach at West Point.

But now, he is awaiting his next assignment as an emergency operations officer with the Department of Homeland Security.

Meanwhile, Wilson will continue his career as a judge but could be called up at any time for a short-term military assignment in the event of an emergency, he said.

Service to the community

Although Wilson has served on many boards, he is most proud of starting the Rockingham County Education Foundation, being a Scoutmaster and his family.

Following their father, both sons are Eagle Scouts. A Presidential Leadership Scholar, Buddy, 18, will be a freshman on an Army ROTC Scholarship in the fall at the University of Montana. Harry, 16, is a rising junior at Morehead High School. Maria, 14, is a Star Scout and a rising freshman at Morehead. And Ellie, 12, is a First Class Scout and a rising Holmes Middle School eighth grader.

Wilson’s Scout Troop No. 567 has four Eagle Scouts in this year’s high school graduating class.

Helping honor veterans

Recently realizing that many of the veterans are older and find it hard to keep up the maintenance of the Rockingham County Veterans Park at Wentworth, Wilson’s troop undertook the cleaning of the park in time for the Memorial Day Service there on May 29. And they volunteered to continue the upkeep in the future.

Proud of his Rockingham County roots

“My grandfather was one of 10 children who grew up in the Intelligence Community near Madison,” he said. “My grandmother, Annie, was one of four Saunders girls who grew up in Leaksville. She lived in a small house across from the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany,” he said.

“My family has been in that church ever since,” Wilson said. “My father, myself and my children were all baptized there.’’