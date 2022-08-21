Two new Quilt Trail squares celebrate culture, community and country

REIDSVILLE

For 100 years, the Reidsville Kiwanis has been making a difference in the Rockingham County area. Chartered in December 2022, the Reidsville chapter is part of Kiwanis International, a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children.

“Today, we stand with more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis and many ages in between in 80 countries and geographic areas,” said Lyle Milligan, Reidsville Kiwanis Club president. “Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.”

The Reidsville Kiwanis support more than 20 programs that benefit children locally, including Camp Carefree, Boy Scouts, Bright Beginnings at the YMCA, Help Incorporated, the Shoes for Kids program at Reidsville Elementary, the Terrific Kids program in area elementary schools, and the Council for Bible Education.

At 86, Bob Mullings is the oldest member of the Reidsville Kiwanis and said he loves being involved with a civic group that gives back and cares about the community.

“To see kids smile when we provide them with new shoes in our Shoes for Kids program is special,” Mullings said. “Some come into Shoe Show with holes in their shoes, and we help them shop as they get to pick out what they want to wear.”

The club also sponsors the Key Clubs at Reidsville and Rockingham High schools and provides scholarships for students, and they provided a horse trailer for Rolling Ridge Riding to take horses and children to horse shows.

“Our latest project will be one of our most impactful as we join the Rotary Club, the Reidsville Area Foundation and the City of Reidsville in building the new inclusive The Sky’s the Limit Park in Reidsville behind City Hall,” Milligan said. “Kiwanis will specifically be providing the “WE-GO” Swing that will accommodate a wheelchair and the caregiver/parent of the person swinging.”

In addition, the Reidsville Kiwanis has helped support Kiwanis International through monetary gifts over the years as Kiwanis International and UNICEF joined forces to eradicate iodine deficiency across the world.

“Then, a few years ago we began Project Eliminate to help end maternal and neonatal tetanus,” Milligan said. “There are still parts of 12 countries where there is risk for mothers and children and tetanus at childbirth.”

Over the years, Milligan said the Reidsville Kiwanis have become more inclusive, inviting women to join in 1987 when Kiwanis International become co-ed.

“I believe the Reidsville Kiwanis embraced the inclusion of women immediately,” Milligan said.

The chapter has had several women presidents, officers and board members, and Susan Tucker will be serving a second time as the club’s president for the 2022-2023 year beginning in October.

“We also encourage diversity and inclusion in our club, and our membership reflects that commitment,” Milligan said. “Our current club has folks from all walks of life, from pastors to politicians, men, women, many ages, and diverse backgrounds.”

Milligan said the focus of the club over the years has transitioned from networking and business discussions to more of a focus on aiding children locally and worldwide.

A member of the Reidsville Kiwanis since 2002, Milligan, 72, joined at the invitation of a friend.

“Some of my favorite things about being a member of the Kiwanis includes presenting scholarships at high school assemblies, providing shoes for kids each Christmas in all the local elementary schools and ringing the bell for the Salvation Army,” he said. “I also love providing cookouts for Camp Carefree and Rolling Ridge Riding.”

The Reidsville Kiwanis currently has 27 members, and though the COVID-19 pandemic created challenges, Milligan is optimistic about the future. The club meets at noon every Thursday at Main Street United Methodist Church in Reidsville.

“We have reduced our membership fees and have recently added four new members, and we are even seeing some former members return to serve the children along with our Reidsville club,” he said.

The club also added Zoom conferencing to their current meetings so that those who may not be able to attend in person are able to hear the club’s speakers each week.

The Reidsville Kiwanis sponsor two major fundraisers each year, a pancake supper and golf tournament.

“Again, COVID presented a challenge, as our pancake supper has been held at Reidsville High School for decades, then they closed, and we had a drive-through only at Main Street Methodist Church two years ago, and this year we were able to add in-person serving again,” Milligan said. “Hopefully, we can return to Reidsville High school next March.”

The Reidsville Kiwanis Club will hold a 100th Anniversary celebration September 30 that will include current and former members, a speaker that received one of the club’s scholarships, the current lieutenant governor, and other leaders, followed by the club’s 35th annual golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Monroeton Golf Club. Milligan said they are hoping to have at least 100 golfers. The fee to participate is $55 per person, which includes a biscuit breakfast, lunch, snacks and prizes. There will also be a shoot out for a $100,000 hole in one on the 18th hole.