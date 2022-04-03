 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNC Health Care will closes vaccination clinic, testing site will remain open

EDEN — The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at UNC Rockingham Health Care closed permanently on April 1.

UNC Rockingham opened its first vaccine clinic on Jan. 11, 2021, which was administered by the UNC Health Physicians Network. It provided first and second doses to those eligible.

When boosters were recommended, UNC Rockingham partnered with the North Carolina Department of Health Service Regulations to open a larger clinic in October of 2021. In the past five months, more than 1,600 vaccines and boosters have been administered at that site.

If demand for vaccines increases due to another surge, or if additional boosters are recommended, UNC Rockingham Health Care will partner again to open mobile pop-up clinics in the community.

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site on the campus of UNC Rockingham continues to operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

 

