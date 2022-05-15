UNC Rockingham closes COVID-19 testing site

EDEN — UNC Rockingham Health Care permanently closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing site on its campus on May 11 due to lack of demand for the service.

The testing site had operated on the campus of the Eden hospital since September 2021, testing more than 300 people a day during COVID-19 surges.

With home test kits more readily available, the demand for the service has diminished, but UNC Rockingham is prepared to offer pop-up vaccine clinics or testing sites if future surges of the virus occur, the hospital announced in a release.

The testing site, as well as the vaccine clinic at the hospital, was made possible through a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health Service Regulations and Optum Serve.